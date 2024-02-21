Highlights Newcastle United seeks new sporting director after Ashworth's departure, with Paul Mitchell among potential candidates.

Magpies face challenge to repeat Champions League finish, search for suitable replacement for Dan Ashworth underway.

Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards also in the mix for Newcastle's sporting director vacancy, crucial decision with implications on Howe's future.

Newcastle United are in search of a new sporting director with Dan Ashworth heading out the door, and journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that Paul Mitchell could be a route that the Magpies go down, but he's not expected to be a leading candidate for the role.

Newcastle aren't having the best of seasons in the Premier League with Eddie Howe's side facing an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League. The Magpies competed in Europe's elite club competition this term after finishing in the top four, but their chances of qualifying once again are diminishing.

Things are about to get a little more tricky for the North East outfit, with sporting director Ashworth leaving the club. Newcastle will be forced to continue without the important backroom member, and the decision-makers at St James' Park will have to ensure they replace him with the right man to help guide the club to success in the future.

Newcastle need to replace Dan Ashworth

Newcastle United recently released an official statement confirming that Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave after expressing his desire to leave the club...

"We are naturally disappointed Dan has chosen to leave, however our exciting journey doesn't stop and the process to recruit a new sporting director will begin immediately. We thank Dan for his efforts at Newcastle United and we wish him and his family well for the future."

The Magpies will now immediately begin their search for his replacement, but it's understood that they are holding out for a £20m compensation package before allowing Ashworth to join Manchester United, with Erik ten Hag's pushing to secure his signature.

According to i News, Newcastle have a list of candidates in mind, including 42-year-old Mitchell. The Stalybridge-born chief has spent time with Southampton, MK Dons, Tottenham Hotspur, RB Leipzig, New York Red Bulls, and Monaco during his career and is highly rated in the game. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT back in November that Mitchell was on the list of Manchester United, with the former Spurs man living a short distance away from Old Trafford.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Newcastle to search abroad and in England to find Ashworth's replacement. The respected reporter also adds that it could have a knock-on effect on Howe's future at St James' Park. Although it's not been a completely disastrous season for the Magpies, the North East outfit have dropped off this term, and a potential new sporting director could have a more cut-throat view on Howe's future.

Ashworth oversaw the recruitment at Newcastle and helped Howe build a squad capable of qualifying for the Champions League. The Magpies now have a major decision to make which could share their future, and they will want to act fast so a new appointment can prepare for the summer transfer window.

Dean Jones - Newcastle could look at Mitchell

Jones has suggested that Newcastle will consider all the prospects that they could bring in and they have to be open-minded. The journalist adds that Mitchell could be someone they look at, but he doesn't believe the former Southampton man will be a leading candidate for the role. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Newcastle will obviously have to consider all the prospects that they could bring in. And while I don't think at this stage Paul Mitchell is a leading candidate for that, again, they've got to be open-minded about what can happen. And there's definitely a potential route in there if things go on a different tangent in the coming weeks."

Richard Hughes could be an option for Newcastle

According to MailOnline, Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes could be considered by Newcastle to replace Ashworth at St James' Park. Hughes worked with Howe during his time with the Cherries and they are said to have formed a strong bond at the Vitality Stadium. The report also claims that former Liverpool chief Michael Edwards is likely to be on Newcastle's shortlist.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Hughes is someone in demand and he's already rejected some strong offers to leave Bournemouth. The respected reporter adds that from Howe's point of view, it would be perfect, with the former Bournemouth manager having an ally if he was to move to the North East.