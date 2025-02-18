Newcastle United's search for a winger continues to produce the name of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, with the Cameroonian star in the form of his life in the current Premier League season - with a report from Spain stating that the Magpies are planning to make a move for his services at the end of the season.

Mbeumo, 25, joined Brentford six years ago from French outfit Troyes and has racked up 64 goals in 230 appearances for the Bees - though it's been this season in the Premier League where he's really shown his best, with 14 strikes in just 25 top-flight games in west London. That has seen teams take an interest - with Newcastle thought to be keen on his potential arrival, to join up with Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak in the north-east.

Report: Newcastle 'Preparing' £50million Mbeumo Deal

The Magpies have been in the race for a right-winger for some time

The report by Fichajes states that Newcastle are planning to make a move for Mbeumo in the summer, with the Magpies readying an offer of £50million - which could convince the Bees to part with what is arguably their star player.

Bryan Mbeumo's Premier League statistics - Brentford squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 =1st Goals 14 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.9 1st Shots Per Game 2.1 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.3 2nd Match rating 7.36 1st

Mbeumo, who moved to Brentford while they were in the Championship, has come on leaps and bounds in recent years, and remains a key part of Thomas Frank's side - with his goalscoring ability, creativeness and ability to hurt teams on his left foot becoming more apparent than ever this term.

Several Premier League clubs are thought to be interested in his services, with links to Liverpool in the past - but Newcastle are the most determined club in the race, seeing the Cameroon star as a 'strategic reinforcement' for their ongoing project under the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

The proposed offer from Eddie Howe's men reflects their 'desire' to solidify their place among the elite in English football, with solid financial backing being handed to them to achieve that - especially with the club in the race for Champions League football on a consistent basis in recent times.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bryan Mbeumo has five goals in 20 caps for Cameroon.

Whilst Brentford would be loathed to see their star depart, the financial boost from the deal would allow them to strengthen across the pitch. Any deal taking Mbeumo - described as "one of the best players in the Premier League" by Sky Sports' Dan Bardell - to the north-east will be 'closely monitored' in the coming months - with a completed deal showing Newcastle's ambitions for the coming years.

