Highlights Newcastle United have held 'positive talks' to bring Johannes Spors in as new sporting director.

Former Magpies sporting director Dan Ashworth is in the process of completing a move to Manchester United.

Crystal Palace’s Dougie Freedman was a target but he will remain at Selhurst Park.

Newcastle United have held ‘positive talks’ with Johannes Spors over their vacant sporting director role, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT. The Magpies have been on the hunt for a new director of football since February after Dan Ashworth was placed on gardening leave following an approach from Manchester United.

Ashworth had previously worked for the FA and Brighton prior to his move to Newcastle in early 2022, shortly after the 2021 takeover. His departure from St James’ Park was confirmed earlier this year and Newcastle are yet to appoint his replacement.

It will be a crucial appointment for the club as they look to continue the progress made in the last couple of years, which resulted in Champions League qualification at the end of the 2022/23 season. Despite finishing seventh last term, Eddie Howe’s side missed out on qualification to next season’s UEFA Conference League due to Manchester United’s triumph over Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Newcastle ‘Interested in' Johannes Spors

Among the names linked with the vacant role was Crystal Palace director Dougie Freedman. However, it has since emerged the 50-year-old has turned down the move and will remain at Selhurst Park.

Now, attention has seemingly returned to Johannes Spors. According to Sheth, talks are ongoing and remain positive, but it cannot be ruled out that Newcastle may be considering other options.

He told GIVEMESPORT on Thursday morning:

“It seemed like it was down to two, Dougie Freedman and Johannes Spors. Freedman, the sporting director at Crystal Palace has since signed a new contract at Selhurst Park, so he’s committing his future there. “I’m told that with Johannes Spors, the global sporting director of the 777 group, positive talks continue between Newcastle United and Spors about the potential recruitment of him as their sporting director. “Nothing is done yet. Who knows, there could be one or two other names that Newcastle could be looking at. If this has gone on for that long, you would think it could be imminent if they wanted to get Spors, but they haven’t as yet. “So, are there other names they’re looking at as well? But, definitely, Spors is someone they’re interested in and talks continue.”

Freedman Turns Down Newcastle Approach

He had been the favourite to replace Dan Ashworth

Reports earlier this month named Freedman as the favourite to succeed Ashworth at Newcastle. The Daily Mail claimed he was the preferred candidate among some inside the club.

Freedman has garnered quite the reputation in recent years following Palace’s acquisitions of Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise. He was also integral to the appointment of Oliver Glasner earlier this year.

Despite Newcastle’s approach, the Guardian reported last week that Freedman had turned down the opportunity in favour of staying at Palace. They also claim he has signed a new deal with the London club, which includes a significant pay rise.