Newcastle United could be set for four departures from St. James’ Park this summer, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies squad are aiming to secure Champions League football next season.

Newcastle transfer news – Departures

According to Downie, Matt Ritchie, Karl Darlow, Jamaal Lascelles and Ryan Fraser, who reportedly earn a combined £192,000 per-week, could all potentially be on their way out of St James’ Park during the upcoming transfer market.

Back in February, The Northern Echo reported that Newcastle could look to buy another centre-back in the summer, which could spell the end of Lascelles’ time on Tyneside.

The same publication says that Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie are unlikely to be offered new deals with their contracts expiring this summer, whilst Karl Darlow could complete a permanent move to Hull City at the end of his loan spell.

Meanwhile, Fraser had several deadline day moves lined up at the end of January which came to nothing, with the Scotsman also set to leave the North-East in the next few months.

And Downie believes that the four potential departures need to be replaced, as Newcastle look to compete on both a Premier League and Champions League front next season.

What has Downie said about Newcastle?

Downie told GIVEMESPORT: “I would imagine that with players like Matt Ritchie, Karl Darlow, Jamaal Lascelles and Ryan Fraser, there's a good chance most of these guys could leave in the summer.

“You'll need to replace them with players who can come in and play. Not many of them played much this season.

“They'll need a squad of 22 with players who can come in and play in both competitions.

“You don't want to keep going with the same 14/15 players on a Tuesday-Saturday or Wednesday-Sunday.

“You don't want to be doing that because the players will get burnt out.”

What next for Newcastle?

Whilst plans for the summer transfer window will no doubt be being discussed by PIF and the recruitment staff, Howe’s primary focus will be on securing Newcastle’s place in next season’s Champions League at the business end of the season.

The Magpies sit in the Premier League’s top four with just five games of the season remaining, hinting that it would be a big disappointment if they didn’t achieve qualification for Europe’s premier club competition next term.

And the Tyneside outfit’s presence in the Champions League would attract a higher-level player to the club than what they have already signed so far, which will further excite the club’s supporters in what has been an unbelievable season.

But to comply with the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules, Newcastle may be required to allow their senior squad players to leave to create space on the wage bill for new additions.