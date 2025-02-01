Summary Philippe Albert's iconic lob against Man United made him a Geordie legend - but where is he now?

He became a key player in Keegan's attacking Newcastle squad, who were nicknamed "The Entertainers".

Post-retirement, Albert shifted to running a greengrocer business and works as a pundit.

There’s simply no sweeter sight in football than the ball rippling the back of the net for your team. Whether it’s a daisy-cutter skimming across the turf from the edge of the area, a last-gasp bullet header from a corner, or a free-kick that bends like a master painter’s brushstroke, the sheer artistry of goal-scoring never ceases to amaze.

But few moments in the beautiful game capture pure magic quite like a perfectly executed chip. It’s the footballing equivalent of a magician pulling off the impossible - suspending time as the ball floats gracefully over the keeper, as if reality itself has been slapped with a slow-motion effect.

The chip is a skill that separates the artists from the apprentices, and while legendary former Real Madrid frontman Raul remains the undisputed Michelangelo of the craft, few in Premier League history have painted a more iconic masterpiece than Philippe Albert’s outrageous lob against Manchester United in 1996. But what became of Newcastle’s cult hero? The attack-minded Belgian centre-back now leads a far more humble existence. Here’s his story.

Related I Starred for Portsmouth in the Premier League - Now I'm a Police Detective Most footballers head into punditry, management or simply kick back and relax after retiring - but Arjan de Zeeuw did quite the opposite in 2009.

How Philipe Albert Achieved Cult Hero Status at Newcastle

His iconic wonder goal against Man Utd is etched into Geordie legend

Belgium international Philippe Albert was one of the stars of Kevin Keegan's Newcastle squad, which entertained Premier League audiences during a time when Newcastle Brown Ale was the club's main sponsor and Alan Shearer was quickly entering his peak years - a timeframe where the once-modest footballing outpost on the banks of the River Tyne transformed into the envy of the entertainment industry.

Albert arrived at Keegan’s Newcastle side fresh off an impressive showing for Belgium at the 1994 World Cup, quickly proving that even defenders could thrive in the team’s all-out attacking philosophy. His crowning moment came in a legendary 5-0 demolition of Manchester United, where he etched his name into Premier League folklore by audaciously lobbing the great Peter Schmeichel, leaving the Danish shot-stopper red-faced and Newcastle fans in dreamland.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Philippe Albert received a Ballon d'Or nomination in 2024, but he didn't make it into the top 30.

The Magpies were already 4-0 up when Albert drove forward to the edge of the visitors' box. Spotting Schmeichel off his line, he dinked the ball over the Dane and into the back of the net. Watch the classic goal below:

In total, Albert would finish his time in the north-east having played 137 games, scoring 12 goals and producing a further seven assists - now considered one of the club's greatest-ever defenders. But none of his career moments ever quite lived up to his special one against the Red Devils. The rout allowed him and his teammates to gain revenge for the Charity Shield a few months earlier, when they suffered a defeat to the same opponents.

“In the dressing room afterward, Keegan said nothing. But when they came to St James’ Park later that year, Kevin just gave out the team sheet and said: ‘Remember Wembley'," he told The Guardian in 2019. "That was enough: we went out there and won 5-0.”

The Belgian eventually returned to his first club, Charleroi, in 1999. He then picked up media work after retiring in 2000, but not before he could be found in a far more quiet environment in the greengrocer business.

Philippe Albert's Post-retirement Whereabouts

His life is now far removed from the highs and lows of the beautiful game

Albert is far from the only ex-footballer to make a significant career change after retiring. So much so that there is a list dedicated to retired stars who embarked on unusual post-retirement adventures. For the Belgian, his passion, for 11 years before he went into television, was within greengrocery.

“I would prepare the produce for customers,” Albert explained in 2019. “I did it for 11 years and didn’t touch the money I earned in my football career.

“Up early, finishing late, that’s what I wanted: a normal life. I’m very proud of it. Otherwise, when you stop football, you do nothing. You have no life.”

Reflecting further on his post-football journey in a FourFourTwo interview in 2023, he shared: “For 11 years, before moving into television, I wanted to experience the real world. I enjoyed life, going about my business each day just like everybody else. And I love eating spinach, to stay strong, and apples.” He still owns a successful fruit and vegetable company, but Albert can now also be seen on Belgian TV working as a pundit, too.

All statistics via Transfermarkt (correct as of 01/02/2025).