  • Newcastle United may have to sell off stars due to financial regulations, including Bruno Guimaraes with a £100m release clause.
  • The Magpies could prioritize offloading fringe players like Lascelles and Fraser to bring in reinforcements during the transfer window.
  • Newcastle aims to make £30-50 million in sales this summer to alleviate financial strains and may need to consider offers for key players.

Newcastle United could be forced to cash in on a number of stars during the summer transfer window in order to continue complying with profit and sustainability regulations, and journalist Ben Jacobs has now told GIVEMESPORT that we could see two or three smaller sales, unless a club triggers Bruno Guimaraes' release clause.

The Magpies' spending since the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund arrived at St James' Park means they could be sailing close to breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). As a result, they might be forced to offload some of their current stars, especially if they want to bring in reinforcements when then the summer transfer window opens for business.

Newcastle Could Lose Bruno Guimaraes

Eddie Howe and his recruitment team won't want to lose some of their key stars during the summer transfer window and offloading fringe players is likely to be the priority. Unfortunately for the Magpies, they might not have a choice as to whether Guimaraes heads through the exit door.

Bruno Guiamares 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Newcastle Squad

Metric (per 90)

Output

Squad Rank

Minutes

2,639

2nd

Key Passes

1.6

2nd

Dribbles

1.9

1st

Tackles

2.3

=1st

Interceptions

0.9

=5th

Overall Rating

7.24

1st

Guimaraes reportedly has a £100m release clause in his contract, meaning he could be on his way to a new club without Newcastle having a say in the matter. Reports have suggested that Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool are all monitoring the Brazilian international, but it remains to be seen whether they would be willing to fork out the asking price.

Ben Jacobs - Newcastle Could Sell Three Stars

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

Newcastle Open to Offers for Fraser and Lascelles

Journalist Jacobs has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Jamaal Lascelles and Ryan Fraser are two names who could head through the exit door. The experienced duo are unlikely to generate much cash for the Magpies, so the likes of Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, and Guimaraes could be more beneficial sales if the North East outfit are desperate for cash.

