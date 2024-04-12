Highlights Newcastle United may have to sell off stars due to financial regulations, including Bruno Guimaraes with a £100m release clause.

The Magpies could prioritize offloading fringe players like Lascelles and Fraser to bring in reinforcements during the transfer window.

Newcastle aims to make £30-50 million in sales this summer to alleviate financial strains and may need to consider offers for key players.

Newcastle United could be forced to cash in on a number of stars during the summer transfer window in order to continue complying with profit and sustainability regulations, and journalist Ben Jacobs has now told GIVEMESPORT that we could see two or three smaller sales, unless a club triggers Bruno Guimaraes' release clause.

The Magpies' spending since the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund arrived at St James' Park means they could be sailing close to breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). As a result, they might be forced to offload some of their current stars, especially if they want to bring in reinforcements when then the summer transfer window opens for business.

Newcastle Could Lose Bruno Guimaraes

Eddie Howe and his recruitment team won't want to lose some of their key stars during the summer transfer window and offloading fringe players is likely to be the priority. Unfortunately for the Magpies, they might not have a choice as to whether Guimaraes heads through the exit door.

Bruno Guiamares 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Newcastle Squad Metric (per 90) Output Squad Rank Minutes 2,639 2nd Key Passes 1.6 2nd Dribbles 1.9 1st Tackles 2.3 =1st Interceptions 0.9 =5th Overall Rating 7.24 1st

Guimaraes reportedly has a £100m release clause in his contract, meaning he could be on his way to a new club without Newcastle having a say in the matter. Reports have suggested that Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool are all monitoring the Brazilian international, but it remains to be seen whether they would be willing to fork out the asking price.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Guimaraes' £35 million deal is only the fifth-most expensive of the PIF era, with Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, Sandro Tonali and Alexander Isak all costing more.

Related Newcastle 'Scouting' PSV Eindhoven Midfielder Joey Veerman Eddie Howe is looking to bolster his squad and has identified three targets ahead of summer.

Ben Jacobs - Newcastle Could Sell Three Stars

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"If Newcastle need money in this window, it's going to have to be, I would have thought, two or three smaller sales. Unless of course, somebody triggers the release clause of Bruno Guimaraes, and he wants to leave. In working out who those two or three names are, we now know that one of them won't be Joelinton. So does that mean that Newcastle try and get that €20m/€30m euros for Miguel Almiron, plus maybe Jamaal Lascelles? Are they going to be forced to entertain an offer from Kieran Trippier if Bayern Munich come calling again? Because I still think, from what people tell me, that Newcastle will want 30 to 50 million in sales over the course of this summer, just so they can breathe a little bit easier. I suppose the renewal of Joelinton is the first clue of a player that they don't want to put on the market, which reduces the list of how Newcastle can get to that 30 to 50 million."

Newcastle Open to Offers for Fraser and Lascelles

Journalist Jacobs has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Jamaal Lascelles and Ryan Fraser are two names who could head through the exit door. The experienced duo are unlikely to generate much cash for the Magpies, so the likes of Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, and Guimaraes could be more beneficial sales if the North East outfit are desperate for cash.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored