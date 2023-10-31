Highlights Newcastle United defender Sven Botman's absence due to injury highlights the lack of squad depth for the Magpies, despite their recent impressive results.

Botman, who joined the club in 2022, played a crucial role in transforming Eddie Howe's defense and was one of Newcastle's best players last season.

The lack of depth in defense is a major concern for Howe, and it is likely that Newcastle will look to strengthen this position in the January transfer window.

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman has become a key player for Eddie Howe since his arrival in England, but journalist Dean Jones has shared a major concern with GIVEMESPORT regarding his current absence.

Botman and Fabian Schar formed an impressive partnership last season and played a crucial role in Newcastle qualifying for the Champions League. However, Botman has been missing due to injury since September and it shows the lack of depth the Magpies have in their squad, despite picking up some sensational results whilst he's been on the treatment table.

Botman has been a key man at St James' Park

Botman signed for the North East club back in 2022 from French side Lille for a fee of £35m, per Sky Sports. The 23-year-old helped transform Howe's defence and was comfortably one of Newcastle's best players last season. Botman enjoyed an impressive start to this campaign, but hasn't featured for the club since September due to injury.

Prior to Newcastle's trip to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup this week, Howe provided an update on his side's injury situation, hinting that it could still be a long-term issue for Botman...

“The majority are longer term unfortunately for us but that’s the position we are in. So we are going to go with a similar squad (to Wolves). Botman is unclear at the moment. So we are going day by day with that one. There’s an issue there and we are working through it. We have various options to try to diagnose the injury. Perhaps [going to be a long-term problem]. We are still waiting for clarity on what is happening with his situation.”

The Dutch centre-back was one of the first names on the team sheet at the beginning of the campaign, and it's a huge blow to have him missing. Although Newcastle have picked up some impressive results in his absence, the Magpies have failed to win in their last two games.

Newcastle's top performers by average match ratings this season Kieran Trippier 7.46 Anthony Gordon 7.37 Jacob Murphy 7.19 Bruno Guimaraes 7.13 Sven Botman 7.06 All figures according to WhoScored

Jamaal Lascelles has stepped up to the plate in the Newcastle defence with Botman out injured, but it leaves Howe's side short at the back in terms of competition and depth. It will be interesting to see whether they dip into the market to bring in reinforcements when the January transfer window opens for business.

Against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle only made one substitute during the game, possibly hitting that Howe doesn't trust some of his squad. Newcastle had two goalkeepers on the bench, highlighting the lack of depth they have throughout the team, with fitness issues becoming a problem at St James' Park.

Jones has suggested that the lack of depth in defence is Howe's biggest concern at the moment as they look more vulnerable without Botman at the back. The journalist adds that the Magpies were tempted to bring in another defender during the summer transfer window but decided not to go ahead with reinforcing this position. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, it was surprising to see them only use one substitute, but I think when it comes to depth of the squad, the biggest concern I'd be looking at is at centre-back, because when Botman's not there, that seems to be the time when Newcastle will have the potential to look more vulnerable. And that makes sense because Botman is such a key figure in the team, but there was obviously a temptation to sign a centre-back in the summer and they decided not to go ahead with it."

Eddie Howe is planning to bring in reinforcements in defence

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT when discussing Newcastle's January transfer plans that a centre-back was the most likely position that the club will look to strengthen, alongside finding a replacement for Sandro Tonali, who has been banned for 10 months for breaching betting regulations. Jones added that there's also a small chance that a forward could arrive through the door, but a defender and a midfielder are the two main priorities.

According to 90min, Newcastle are one of the clubs showing an interest in Club America centre-back Sebastian Caceres. However, they are likely to face competition from other Premier League sides, with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United also tracking the Uruguayan defender.