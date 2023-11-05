Newcastle United are likely to be in the market for a replacement for Sandro Tonali when the January transfer window opens for business, but journalist Dean Jones has provided a worrying internal update which could have an impact on their plans, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Eddie Howe could be left short of options in the middle of the park for the remainder of the season, but they can't forget that Tonali will be returning next campaign, so investing significantly in another midfielder might not make a lot of sense for the Magpies.

Tonali's situation has changed Newcastle's transfer plans

Tonali made the move to the North East of England in the summer transfer window, joining Newcastle for a fee of £55m from Serie A side AC Milan, per Sky Sports. The Italian midfielder made an instant impact, scoring after just four minutes on his debut at St James' Park. The significant fee paid by the Magpies was starting to look reasonable, despite showing slight signs of inconsistency as he adapted to his new surroundings, but it's now a transfer that the Premier League club might regret.

The 23-year-old has now been banned from football for 10 months due to breaching betting regulations. Newcastle appeared to solve their midfield depth issues in the summer, but Howe and his team are back to square one, at least for the remainder of the campaign. The Italy international was Newcastle's most expensive signing in the most recent transfer window, and they might already have to find a replacement.

Newcastle United - Summer Signings Fee Harvey Barnes - Leicester City £39m Sandro Tonali - AC Milan £55m Yankuba Minteh - Odense Boldklub Undisclosed Tino Livramento - Southampton £32m Lewis Hall - Chelsea Loan All fees via Sky Sports

During the summer, despite the Magpies being taken over by the PIF, Howe admitted that Financial Fair Play regulations meant their spending was limited, which could play a part in their pursuit of a Tonali replacement...

"It means we can’t just go out and slap money on the table and buy a player. We don’t have the resources to do that at the moment with FFP restrictions. It’s about trying to find a different way rather than paying money in the here and now."

With it being the same financial year in the January window as the summer, you'd imagine their situation hasn't changed drastically, and they may need to be careful once again when the winter window opens for business. An extra body in the middle of the park may be necessary, but Howe and his recruitment team might have to be clever with their spending.

Signing a midfielder in January might not have been Newcastle's plan before Tonali's ban, but there's no doubt the lack of depth in this position is now evident. The Magpies might not have expected to be busy in the upcoming transfer window and their focus may have been on other positions, but their situation has now changed.

Jones has suggested that Newcastle aren't in a great place when it comes to FFP and they are going to try and resist spending big on a new midfielder. The journalist adds that Howe will need to be strengthening in other positions, so they could look to see how they cope over the next month or two without Tonali before making a decision. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"If they had to spend money, then they would, but I'm told it really is something that they're going to try to resist doing. Because they're not in a great situation, I think, when it comes to FFP. And there's also going to be other positions that they might need to strengthen too. So let's see how the Sandro Tonali situation figures out. We've got between now and January to see how Newcastle actually cope and what they're trying to do. It's not like Tonali has been setting the world on fire since he came to Newcastle anyway. So Newcastle have been doing pretty well, regardless of whether Tonali has been playing or not. It's just going to be a test for Eddie Howe to find a player who's got the right character to fit into his dressing room more than anything."

Eddie Howe has other positions he wants to strengthen

Journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are likely to prioritise signing a central defender in the January transfer window. Jones adds that there is a small chance a forward also arrives at St James' Park. The hectic fixture schedule that comes with playing in Europe means that the Magpies need to add depth throughout the squad. Spending their whole budget on a Tonali replacement clearly isn't the strategy they will go with, and we could see more than one player through the door.