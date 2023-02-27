Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser could be taking his time in considering his next move away from St. James’ Park, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The Magpies wide man has just under two-and-a-half years left on his £63,000 per-week contract to run on Tyneside, but has found himself out of favour in Eddie Howe’s squad.

Newcastle transfer news – Ryan Fraser

According to a report by the Daily Mail last week, Fraser is now training with Newcastle’s under-21 side and is unlikely to return to the senior set-up, with a departure from St. James’ Park seemingly inevitable in the summer.

The same publication understands that both the club and the player see the 29-year-old’s future being elsewhere, with the winger having the desire for more game time.

Jones has already told GiveMeSport that Fraser has no long-term future at Newcastle but there was no appealing option on the table during the January transfer market, meaning that a summer move is now on the cards.

And the journalist believes that the £9m-rated ace would rather take his time in a bid to make the right move ahead of the window later in the year.

What has Jones said about Fraser?

Jones told GiveMeSport: “I think he would rather now take his time before taking a step towards a new club. I'm sure he will do that at the end of the season, it would make sense that he is, he's only 29. I think it just tells us that he wants to find the right destination when he does make that move.”

How has Fraser performed during his time at Newcastle?

Fraser’s spell at Newcastle has been far from a disaster when you consider he arrived on a free transfer in the summer of 2020, though he has hardly set the world alight on Tyneside either.

The 25-cap Scotland international has made 59 appearances for the Magpies, hitting the back of the net three times whilst providing six appearances in that time, indicating that he has not shown enough in front of goal to justify his selection over players such as Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Aberdeen-born star has only been able to earn himself a WhoScored rating of 6.24 for his displays in the top flight this season, ranking him as the 18th-best-performing-player in Howe’s squad, suggesting that the former Bournemouth head coach will feel he could cope without the Scotsman.

Therefore, a move away from St. James’ Park seems to be the most sensible solution for all parties concerned, as Fraser looks to rekindle the form that earned him a move to the north east in the first place.

