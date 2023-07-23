Newcastle United are one of the clubs that “have shown the greatest interest” in a young talent at St. James’ Park, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Eddie Howe hopes to bolster his Magpies squad ahead of the Tyneside outfit’s participation in the Champions League this season.

Newcastle transfer news – Latest

Newcastle have continued their trend under PIF of making astute signings rather than spending excessive cash this summer, having made just three additions so far.

The Magpies opened their business by welcoming Odense winger Yankuba Minteh for a fee of £5.8m, who follows Garang Kuol in the club's quest to capture some of the planet’s best young talent.

And the Gambian teenager has been loaned to Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord for the 2023/24 season, with the 19-year-old aiming to make an impression on Howe as he aims to become a future Premier League regular.

The wide man, capable of playing on either flank, registered 13 goal contributions in 21 appearances for Odense last term, hinting that there is untapped potential in the young star.

Newcastle followed this up with the signing of AC Milan and Italy U21 midfielder Sandro Tonali, who arrived on Tyneside for a fee of £55m, making him the most expensive Italian footballer of all time.

The 23-year-old made 48 appearances last term, bagging two goals and registering ten assists as the Italian giants made the Champions League semi-finals before falling to city rivals Inter.

And the Lodi-born star has experience winning titles domestically, having been a regular in the San Siro outfit’s Serie A triumph during the 2021/22 season.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have signed Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes for £38m.

Howe has been keen to add another winger to his squad and the one-cap England international’s arrival could enable the Tyneside outfit to sanction Allan Saint-Maximin’s departure to Al-Nassr.

Back in May, reports in Italy hinted that Newcastle were prepared to offer Bayern Munich €50m (£44m) for the services of Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The 21-year-old only arrived at the Allianz Arena in a deal worth £20m last summer but has attracted Premier League interest from Newcastle and Liverpool.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds are interested in a move for the starlet, once dubbed a “top talent” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

However, Galetti claims that Newcastle are still one of the clubs that have shown “the greatest interest” in Gravenberch alongside Liverpool.

What has Galetti said about Newcastle and Gravenberch?

Speaking about Liverpool’s interest in Gravenberch, Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “Newcastle are also still looking for a new midfielder and are one of the clubs that have shown the greatest interest in him so far. Anyway, any negotiation for Gravenberch, for sure, will take time, and it won't be that fast.”

Who else could Newcastle sign this summer?

Despite holding back on their business in the transfer market, Newcastle are credited with interest in several targets at St. James’ Park this summer.

Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Magpies hope to sign Southampton right-back Tino Livramento.

However, the 20-year-old has suffered from a long-term injury and could spend a season in the Championship with the Saints as he finds his feet in senior football.

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, speaking to GMS, has labelled Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi as an ‘important target’ for Howe’s side.

The Frenchman is open to a Premier League move but has also attracted interest from Manchester United this summer.

Therefore, Howe and PIF hope to strengthen their options across the pitch as they compete with Europe’s best sides this term.