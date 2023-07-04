Newcastle United are one of the “many clubs” monitoring the situation of Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior at St. James’ Park, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies hope to bolster their ranks as Eddie Howe prepares his side for Champions League football this season.

Newcastle transfer news – Samuel Iling-Junior

According to a report from 90min in March, Newcastle were among several Premier League clubs who were eyeing up a potential move for Iling-Junior ahead of the summer transfer window.

The report says that Newcastle are joined in their interest in the winger by Chelsea and Manchester City, whilst Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund were said to be fans of the player.

Recent reports in Italy have credited Everton with interest in signing the 19-year-old, who is reportedly worth around the €30m mark (close to £26m), whilst Aston Villa are linked with a move for the talent.

And Galetti believes that Iling-Junior is one player who could depart Juventus this summer as the Italian giants look to “change something” in their current squad.

What has Galetti said about Newcastle and Iling-Junior?

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “Juventus, for sure, this summer will change something in this squad.

“Some players could leave on loan to grow and improve. Samuel Iling-Junior is one of them.

“He could leave Juventus on loan this summer, and many clubs have shown interest in him. From the Premier League, Manchester City, Newcastle, and Chelsea are monitoring his situation.”

Would Iling-Junior be a good signing for Newcastle?

With Newcastle competing on a domestic and European front this season, an increase in squad depth will be the order of the day for Howe.

And Iling-Junior, once dubbed “dreamy” by journalist Antonio Mango, could be the ideal addition to the Magpies squad as he looks to make his mark in European football.

The England U20 international made 18 appearances for Juventus’ senior side last term, hitting the back of the net once and registering two assists, hinting that he needs to move somewhere where he is provided with the opportunity of regular football.

But the Islington-born star’s stats are impressive despite his lack of senior playing time, having provided 0.36 assists per 90 minutes over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, a move to the Premier League could be the tonic that Iling-Junior needs to progress his career, with Newcastle looking to be the beneficiary of the young talent’s signature.