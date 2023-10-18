Highlights Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is set to face a ban at St. James' Park.

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali faces a ban at St. James’ Park after admitting he placed a bet on his own team at AC Milan whilst still playing for the club, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal update on the potential length of suspension.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe will be frustrated that this summer’s marquee signing could potentially miss most, if not all, of the remainder of the Premier League and Champions League season. Tonali’s recent admission could ensure a prospective ban is reduced, but will still be absent for a significant portion of the North East side’s campaign.

Tonali admits to breaches of betting rules

According to Sky in Italy (via Sky Sports News), Tonali could face a lengthy ban having admitted to betting on matches involving his then-club AC Milan. Several of Italy’s national team were recently withdrawn from Luciano Spalletti’s Azzurri squad to face Malta and England in Euro 2024 qualifiers after a football betting probe was launched last week.

At a hearing in Turin on Tuesday, the midfielder admitted to making bets on Milan to win games in matches that he did and didn’t partake in. The same report claims that according to FIFA Code 26, conduct in this manner can see players face a worldwide ban from playing football for up to three years.

Tonali should be handed a shorter ban, given his cooperation in admitting he placed the bets but could still endure a lengthy time out of action. Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli has been handed a seven-month ban, though he self-reported himself whilst Tonali did not.

The 22-year-old had five months of a one-year ban suspended, was fined close to £11,000 and agreed to a therapy plan of at least six months to tackle his gambling issues. Meanwhile, Tonali’s agent has recently admitted that the former Milan star suffers from a gambling addiction and has thanked Newcastle for supporting the midfielder. He said:

“Sandro suffers from a gambling addiction. He’s fighting to avoid that, and I’m sure he will win this difficult game. He’s sad, still in shock.”

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tonali’s addiction is a severe problem for Newcastle, who must help the young player through a difficult stage of his life.

Sandro Tonali - vs Newcastle Premier League squad 23/24 Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.58 12th Pass sucess rate 87.6% 3rd Passess per game 35.6 7th Key passes per game 1 =4th Tackles per game 1 =9th Fouls per game 1.3 =3rd Stats according to WhoScored

Jacobs suggests that Tonali’s ban “will be lengthy” but could be “closer to 12 months than three years.” The Italian’s admission of needing help with his gambling addictions could serve as mitigating circumstances when judging the suspension period.

“Tonali has, in the last 24 hours, come out and admitted that he bet on AC Milan while still there. It appears that those bets were on Milan to win, and it also appears that he wasn't playing at the time in those games, which means that he wouldn't have been able to influence those matches. The penalty in terms of a suspension can be up to three years worldwide. But I think, talking to sources this morning, the fact that he's admitted it and needs help will be deemed mitigating circumstances. Although the ban will be lengthy, it's likely to be closer to 12 months than three years, but we'll have to wait and see.”

Tonali’s transfer fee is now an issue for Newcastle

In July, Newcastle announced the £55m arrival of Tonali at St. James’ Park from AC Milan. The 23-year-old was fresh from helping his hometown club reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, missing out on a place in the final to arch-rivals Inter. Tonali was instrumental in the Milanese giants securing their first league title since 2012 during the 2021/22 season and had established himself as a leading midfielder in Serie A.

It looked as though his signature represented fantastic value on his first start at St. James’ Park, scoring the Magpies’ first league goal of the season in a 5-1 demolition of Aston Villa. However, the club will take stock if Tonali receives a lengthy ban, aware that his £55m signing doesn’t represent good value should he be served a long-term suspension.

Newcastle’s upcoming fixtures

With Tonali’s ban yet to be confirmed, he is still available for selection for Howe’s side. The Magpies welcome Crystal Palace to St. James’ Park on Saturday, hoping to build on their 2-2 draw at West Ham United earlier this month.

Howe’s side then host German giants Borussia Dortmund in their third Champions League group stage clash, having dispatched French champions Paris Saint-Germain last time out. Newcastle round off the month with a trip to the Black Country when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers on the evening of the 28th October.

