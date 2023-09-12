Highlights Journalist Dean Jones has suggested that Sandro Tonali's role in the Newcastle lineup could change.

The midfielder could be used in a more familiar position that he was used to playing at AC Milan.

Eddie Howe may tweak the team's formation to accommodate both Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes ahead of this weekend's Premier League clash with Brentford.

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali could see his role in the Magpies’ starting XI change at St. James’ Park, as journalist Dean Jones suggests how he can be utilised this season.

Eddie Howe hopes he can replicate last term’s top-four finish on top of the club’s return to the Champions League.

Newcastle news – Sandro Tonali

Throughout the early weeks of the summer transfer window, the general understanding was that Newcastle would sign a top-class midfielder as they welcome some of Europe’s best sides to St. James’ Park this season.

The Magpies, alongside Chelsea and Liverpool, saw approaches for Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella rejected by the Serie A outfit as PIF identified targets to command the centre of the park. In June, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the 26-year-old would have been a better signing for Newcastle than Tonali.

Howe already had the services of Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sean Longstaff on Tyneside but hoped to bring another body on board to enable the club to cope with Premier League and Champions League commitments. At the beginning of July, Newcastle got their man when they signed AC Milan and Italy international Tonali in a deal worth £55m.

The 23-year-old arrived in England having played a massive part in the San Siro-outfit’s run to the Champions League semi-finals last season before being eliminated by city rivals Inter. Upon his signing, Howe expressed his delight at the acquisition of Tonali, saying (via Sky Sports):

“He is an exceptional talent and has the mentality, physicality and technical attributes to be a great fit for us. At 23, Sandro already has important experience as a key player in one of Europe's top leagues and in the Champions League, as well as playing for his country. But he also has the opportunity and potential to grow and evolve with us, and I'm excited to add him to our squad as we approach the exciting season ahead.”

Newcastle have endured a difficult start to the season despite a comfortable 5-1 victory over Aston Villa on the opening day, in which Tonali bagged the opening goal.

Since then, the Toon have lost at Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion, either side of sacrificing a 1-0 lead over ten-man Liverpool to lose 2-1.

What has Jones said about Newcastle and Tonali?

Jones can see Tonali moving into a number six role in Newcastle’s midfield to enable Guimaraes to operate as an eight and provide the attacking nous that has benefited Howe’s side so well over the last 18 months. Asked if he thinks the Italian could be used as a holding midfielder by Howe, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think it will happen. You look at Guimaraes and always feel like you want him a bit further forward. He produced a nice assist for Brazil last weekend, and you just remember his potential for unlocking the defence. So, I feel like Tonali as a six is something we'll see more of. At the moment, it's all a learning curve for how he best adapts to the setup that Howe is building. But I've got no doubt that Tonali will be a success.”

Where has Tonali played previously?

On Tonali’s first competitive appearance for Newcastle, it was a surprise to see the Italian taking up more advanced positions on the pitch, given he was generally utilised as a holding midfielder at Milan.

The Lodi-born star is a combative presence in the middle of the park, adept at breaking up play, winning the ball back and moving the ball on to attacking players. However, after bagging an early goal and producing an excellent display against Aston Villa last month, Tonali looked settled in his new role.

But his arrival has limited the impact of Guimaraes, who has often been the club’s source of inspiration since his January 2022 signing. The Brazilian has often had to drop back to receive the ball and is finding it difficult to contribute to the Magpies’ attacking phases of play, due to the side’s lack of protection for the backline.

Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes - Premier League 2023/24 Tonali Guimaraes Appearances 4 4 Goals 1 0 Shots per game 0.8 1 Pass success rate 83.8% 88% Tackles per game 1 2.3 Fouls per game 1.3 2.3 Fouled per game 1 3.3 Stats according to WhoScored

Will Howe tweak his Newcastle side to suit Tonali and Guimaraes?

Having lost three out of four in the Premier League, Howe must consider how he can tweak his side to turn results in their favour when they return to action after the international break this weekend. The 45-year-old is eager to see Guimaraes return to his best ahead of the side’s trip to Tonali’s former employers Milan next Tuesday in their Champions League opener.

Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a shock if Tonali drops into a holding midfield role when Newcastle welcome Brentford to St. James’ Park this weekend, allowing Guimaraes to push further forward and provide another attacking threat to the Bees defence.

Predicted XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Joelinton, Guimaraes; Almiron, Gordon, Isak