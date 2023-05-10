Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has been at the "centre of everything good" at St. James’ Park this season, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Eddie Howe has allowed the Magpies academy product to flourish this season.

Newcastle news – Sean Longstaff

Following PIF’s acquisition of Newcastle in October 2021, not many of the St. James’ Park faithful would have been surprised or disheartened to see Longstaff leave the club after his showings took a downward spiral following his breakout season of 2018/19.

And with the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes last January before Joelinton’s impressive form in the middle of the park earned him a spot further back in the side, the 25-year-old’s time in the North East looked to be coming to a disappointing conclusion.

However, the midfielder has been offered a reprieve by Howe this season and has taken his chance well, with Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie dubbing him a £50m player in a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT.

And Jones believes that having somebody like Longstaff “being the centre of everything good about the club” can only be a positive development for Newcastle.

What has Jones said about Newcastle and Longstaff?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “When you're looking at this Newcastle team, building in the way they are, and starting to spend reasonably big money in the transfer market, to have a player like this still being the centre of everything good about the club is a good place to be. It's encouraging for other players that are already at Newcastle.”

How has Longstaff performed for Newcastle this season?

Having played in 79% of available Premier League minutes for Newcastle this season, Longstaff has helped put the Magpies on the verge of sealing Champions League qualification for next term.

The £50,000 per-week earner has made 40 appearances in all competitions for the Tyneside outfit this campaign, hitting the back of the net three times whilst providing four assists from the centre of midfield.

The defensive side of the Newcastle-born star’s game makes him stand out from the rest, with the midfielder making 1.6 tackles and 0.9 interceptions per game in the top flight this season, according to WhoScored.

However, the 5 foot 11 dynamo can cause problems for the opposition in an attacking sense, ranking in the top 11% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for touches in the penalty area (2.55) per 90 minutes over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, Longstaff has performed admirably to win his shirt back in the Newcastle side as the Tyneside outfit look towards an exciting era at St. James’ Park.

And the homegrown midfielder will hope to be part of a Champions League adventure, should the Magpies secure their place in Europe’s premier club competition next term.