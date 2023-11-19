Highlights Newcastle United are looking to sign Al Hilal's Ruben Neves, but the Premier League may block the transfer due to a potential new rule that could be voted for by other clubs in the top-flight.

The Magpies squad has been ravaged by injuries and suspensions and Eddie Howe will be desperate for reinforcements

Newcastle are interested in a 2024 move for Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips alongside a £58m move for one of the continent's top-rated prospects.

Newcastle United’s prospective move for Al Hilal star Ruben Neves may not be as easy to complete even if the Premier League choose not to put a block on the transfer at St. James’ Park, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with a potential scenario in the deal.

Eddie Howe is desperate to add to his Magpies squad during the 2024 winter transfer window to improve his team’s on-field fortunes.

Newcastle have endured a spell of bad luck with suspensions and injuries, and their threadbare squad could hinder their progress in the Premier League and Champions League. The Tyneside outfit hope the international break will give several of their key injured stars time to recover before next weekend's return to top-flight action.

Newcastle desperate for reinforcements

It’s been a difficult few weeks for Newcastle, which has found their number of fit and available players significantly reduced heading into the winter months. Howe’s problems began on 26 October, when it was confirmed that 2023 summer signing Sandro Tonali would face a ten-month ban after breaching FIFA’s rules on betting. The Italy international will miss the remainder of the season and his country’s Euro 2024 campaign if the reigning European champions secure their place in next summer's tournament in Germany.

Meanwhile, due to various setbacks, key players such as Callum Wilson, Dan Burn, and Harvey Barnes could be out for a significant time. Given the limited number of players available to Howe, it is no surprise that Newcastle were comfortably beaten 2-0 by strugglers AFC Bournemouth in their most recent Premier League fixture at the Vitality Stadium on 11th November.

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur want to sign Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves on a six-month loan deal in January 2024. Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Portugal international is interested in a new year's switch to St. James’ Park.

However, the Premier League may block the Tyneside outfit from completing the transfer in the coming weeks. The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund owns both Newcastle and Al Hilal. Top-flight clubs are looking to pass a rule preventing clubs with the same owners from loaning players to each other. Therefore, Neves may have to look elsewhere for a return to the Premier League.

Current Newcastle United absences Player Injury/issue/suspension Potential return date Sandro Tonali Ten month suspension 31/08/24 Dan Burn Lower back injury 13/01/24 Harvey Barnes Ankle/Foot injury 07/12/23 Jacob Murphy Shoulder injury 30/01/24 Elliot Anderson Lower back injury 26/12/23 Sven Botman Knee injury 10/12/23 Callum Wilson Thigh injury 02/12/23 Lewis Hall Unable to face parent club 28/11/23 Bruno Guimaraes Suspended (Five yellow cards) 25/11/23 Miguel Almiron Thigh injury 25/11/23 Alexander Isak Groin/Hip/Pelvic injury 25/11/23 Fabian Schar Hamstring Unknown Javier Manquillo Groin/Hip/Pelvic injury Unknown Matt Targett Thigh injury Unknown Figures according to Premier Injuries

Jacobs has claimed that Newcastle would still find it challenging to sign Neves if the Premier League didn’t vote to sanction the new rules for loan moves between co-owned clubs. The journalist reveals that Al Hilal and Saudi Pro League representatives would resist a departure for the former Wolverhampton Wanderers captain. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Those close to the Al Hilal side are not only hoping that the vote bans associated party transactions but also believe they’ll be a lot more difficult with Newcastle than people presume. Everyone, perhaps, is concluding that the vote could pass on 21st November. Then Newcastle will negotiate without Al Hilal, but that's just PIF negotiating with PIF, and they'll say, ‘Great, when can he start at Newcastle?’ “But they’re different people within PIF, and the ones working 24/7 at Al Hilal might make things more difficult for Newcastle than people presume because they don't want to lose Neves. The wider Saudi Pro League dealmakers don't either because they fear that this sets a precedent that says anyone can come to Saudi Arabia and then leave Saudi Arabia if they get a better option a few months later.”

Newcastle transfer news

With the Newcastle squad ravaged by injuries and suspensions, it’s unsurprising that the club have been linked with several high-profile transfer deals heading into 2024. According to Tipsbladet, the Magpies are preparing an offer worth more than £58m for Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande.

However, the Lisbon giants have ensured the Ivory Coast international's contract includes a £70m release clause. But Newcastle are preparing to test the waters and see how much they can bring his price tag down as they seek to bolster their backline options following injuries to Sven Botman and Burn.

In October, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle target Kalvin Phillips has a strong chance of leaving Manchester City in 2024. The England international has struggled for minutes since his transfer from Leeds United to the Etihad Stadium during the 2022 summer transfer window. Therefore, the opportunity to stake a claim in Newcastle’s injury-ravaged midfield could be attractive for Phillips. He must earn regular minutes before Gareth Southgate selects his Three Lions squad for Euro 2024.

Read More: The audio of the VAR check on Bruno Guimarães' elbow on Jorginho