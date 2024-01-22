Highlights Newcastle United owners, PIF, are still backing head coach Eddie Howe despite recent results, according to sources inside St. James' Park.

Howe overperformed in the 2023/24 season, but faces pressure to secure European football, which looks unlikely given a spate of injuries throughout the Magpies squad.

Newcastle are unable to make significant signings, given their need to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations.

The Magpies endured a difficult first half of the 2023/24 season, with injury issues and matters off the pitch dominating headlines, as the Toon’s form derailed ahead of the Christmas period.

Newcastle have been on an almost constant upward trajectory under Howe. Still, recent results have put pressure on the Tyneside outfit’s head coach, who will hope to see performances improve in the coming weeks. PIF are unlikely to splash the cash during the 2024 winter transfer window, owing to Newcastle’s need to abide by the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Howe’s success has been derailed by recent results

Newcastle were in a completely different predicament when they turned to the appointment of Howe in November 2021. The Magpies had just relieved Steve Bruce of his duties as head coach and were fighting to remain in the Premier League, having been rooted in the bottom three. Results didn’t improve immediately, but Howe’s coaching and some smart acquisitions during the 2022 winter transfer market ensured that the Tyneside outfit secured their survival comfortably in the top flight.

The 2022/23 season saw another dramatic improvement to Newcastle’s fortunes, with Howe and PIF working together to secure a fourth-placed Premier League finish, ensuring the side’s qualification for the 2023/24 Champions League. Howe also oversaw a run to the final of the Carabao Cup, where the Magpies eventually succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

The 2023/24 campaign has been fraught with injuries and suspensions, which have dominated headlines off the pitch. In October 2023, £55m signing Sandro Tonali was banned from football for ten months, having breached FIFA’s rules on gambling. Meanwhile, an injury list, which currently includes key players such as Nick Pope and Joelinton, means that Newcastle finished at the bottom of their Champions League group and sat tenth in the Premier League, 14 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (15th January) that Jose Mourinho’s sacking at AS Roma is a ‘nightmare’ for Howe after the Portuguese head coach was linked with the post at St. James’ Park.

Eddie Howe - Premier League managerial record Matches 276 Wins 97 Draws 64 Losses 115 Goals For 383 Goals Against 433 Manager of the Month awards 5 Statistics according to the Premier League's official website, correct as of 22-01-24

Ben Jacobs - Eddie Howe sacking at Newcastle would be ‘harsh’

Jacobs believes that Howe’s sacking at Newcastle would be harsh, given he overperformed during the 2023/24 season. The journalist also indicates that the club still support the 46-year-old. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think it's harsh if Howe gets sacked because Newcastle overperformed last season, and then if the bar is raised, he's had to deal with Financial Fair Play constraints and injuries. But naturally, Newcastle, by getting into the Champions League in one season, will want to get into the Champions League again. If they feel that a change is necessary, it might be the first time we see the PIF be a bit more cut-throat. “Sources at Newcastle indicate that Howe is liked, backed, and supported and that there are mitigating circumstances for where Newcastle are. And if they can have a strong second half of the season, there’s still a realistic chance of getting some European football even though they've dropped below Chelsea, and 11 points is the gap between them and fifth place. So, they've got a big gap to make up. But I think performance-wise, the club were happy with the Tyne-Wear derby and felt that there were fine margins in the defeats to Manchester City and Liverpool. So, I think the real pressure on Howe came over the festive period when Newcastle had lost to Luton Town and Nottingham Forest.”

Newcastle have been unable to make any significant signings during the 2024 winter transfer window, given the club’s need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. The North East outfit may have to sanction departures to make room for new arrivals heading into the final weeks of the market.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle have decided that neither Kieran Trippier nor Callum Wilson will be sold before 1st February. Trippier has been the subject of a bid from German giants Bayern Munich, whilst Atletico Madrid enquired about the possibility of signing Wilson.

However, The Guardian claims that, whilst the duo will not agitate for a move, Bayern will test Newcastle’s resolve by making an improved bid for the right-back. Reports in Germany claim that the Tyneside outfit want €15m (close to £13m) for Trippier’s services, but the Bundesliga giants are hoping for a loan move.

Meanwhile, Jacobs has reported that Al-Shabab and Newcastle have reached a provisional agreement over the transfer of Miguel Almiron. It's understood the 29-year-old is open to the move, but a deal is not complete yet.