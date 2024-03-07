Highlights Richard Hughes is 'likelier' to join Newcastle United over Liverpool as their new sporting director at St. James' Park.

The 44-year-old will leave his post as technical director at AFC Bournemouth.

Newcastle are also reportedly eyeing other candidates such as Tiago Pinto and Paul Mitchell.

Newcastle United could be set to beat Liverpool to the appointment of AFC Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes at St. James' Park, according to The Independent's senior football correspondent Richard Jolly.

The Magpies are on the lookout for a new sporting director after Dan Ashworth was placed on gardening leave amid interest in his services from Manchester United.

Eddie Howe's side are still in the race to secure European football for the 2024/25 season, but PIF will be focused on getting the right person in charge as they consider their recruitment plans for the 2024 summer transfer window. Hughes has informed his employers at Bournemouth that he will be leaving the club to pursue other opportunities.

He will leave the Vitality Stadium at the end of the season

According to Jolly's report in The Independent, Newcastle are seen as a 'likelier' destination for Hughes than Liverpool, following his departure from Bournemouth. The 44-year-old has spent time working with Eddie Howe during the pair's time together on the south coast and could be keen to maintain that relationship ahead of a move to St. James' Park. Hughes was appointed as part of Bournemouth's recruitment team under Eddie Howe and was promoted to the role of technical director during the Cherries' initial spell in the Premier League.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (2nd March) that if Liverpool were to re-appoint Michael Edwards to head their football department, his first-choice target would likely be Hughes to come in as sporting director, to replace Jorg Schmadtke.

Hughes and Howe worked together for the duration of Bournemouth's first spell in the top-flight, until Howe left the Vitality Stadium at the end of the 2019/20 season, following the club's demotion to the Championship. However, Hughes remained on board at Bournemouth and was part of a recruitment team that steered the club back to the Premier League at the second time of asking, under the management of Scott Parker.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hughes has overseen five managerial appointments in his time at Bournemouth.

The Glasgow-born director will have also had a say on some difficult decisions at Bournemouth, including the bold decision to sack Scott Parker after just four games on their Premier League return. The Cherries would turn to Gary O'Neil, who kept the side afloat in the top-flight, before he was also relieved of his duties, being replaced by Andoni Iraola ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Newcastle's alternative sporting director targets

Hughes is not the only name on the shortlist

Newcastle must also consider alternative options in the sporting director role to Hughes, in case the Scot decides to turn down the offer of a move to Tyneside. Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (28th February) that the Magpies could look to appoint former AS Roma director Tiago Pinto.

The same journalist has also indicated that Paul Mitchell could be on the shortlist. The ex-AS Monaco man is a free agent, after seeing the Manchester United job pass him by, in favour of Ashworth. However, this could open up the door for Newcastle to make their move.