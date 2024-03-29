Highlights Newcastle United are seeking a replacement for departing sporting director Dan Ashworth, with several names considered at St. James' Park.

Rui Pedro Braz, Phil Giles, and Paul Mitchell are names thrown into the hat, among others.

The Magpies are expected to identify an "advanced candidate" in the near future.

Newcastle United could be set to identify an “advanced candidate” to replace Manchester United-bound sporting director Dan Ashworth at St. James’ Park soon, as journalist Ben Jacobs namedrops Rui Pedro Braz, Phil Giles and Paul Mitchell as potential successors.

The Magpies have endured a tumultuous 2023/24 campaign, with suspensions and injuries making consecutive appearances in the Champions League nearly impossible.

Head coach Eddie Howe has also had to deal with the departure of crucial recruitment team figures, with Dan Ashworth currently on gardening leave ahead of a move to Manchester United. Newcastle are in a race against time to fill their sporting director vacancy. With the 2024 summer transfer window less than three months away, the urgency of the situation is palpable.

Newcastle hoping to secure an Ashworth replacement

The last thing Newcastle will have needed in such a treacherous season would be for their sporting director, Dan Ashworth, to up sticks and leave the club. The 53-year-old has been approached by Manchester United following INEOS’ minority takeover at Old Trafford and has expressed his desire to join the Red Devils. In February, Newcastle placed Ashworth on gardening leave, leaving the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund to re-enter the market for another sporting director.

Earlier this month, former AS Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto confirmed that he would like to speak to Newcastle over the vacant role. The 39-year-old left the Stadio Olimpico at the start of 2024 after sacking Jose Mourinho.

Meanwhile, Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (17th March) that a move for Brentford director of football, Phil Giles, is ‘one to keep an eye on’. The 48-year-old has enjoyed a successful tenure at the Gtech Community Stadium but could be tempted by the offer of a role on Tyneside. His whole family are Newcastle supporters.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Giles has operated in a director of football role at Brentford for almost nine years, having overseen the club's promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

According to The Times, Newcastle are considering a move for Benfica honcho Rui Pedro Braz. The Portuguese giants’ chief has an excellent record of buying players for cheap and selling them on for huge profits.

Jacobs also told GIVEMESPORT (18th March) that Paul Mitchell “can’t be ruled out” of the running for the Newcastle vacant position. The 42-year-old recently concluded his tenure at AS Monaco after previous spells in English football with Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Jacobs feels several names are in the hat to become Newcastle’s new sporting director, but none are at an advanced stage yet. The journalist admits that the Magpies’ search for an Ashworth successor is good news for Manchester United, who will be keen to secure the former Brighton & Hove Albion director’s appointment. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Rui Pedro Braz is one of the names that Newcastle have looked at. I think that Phil Giles at Brentford has also been discussed internally, and Paul Mitchell is a free agent, another that Newcastle have also discussed. There's no sort of one advanced candidate yet. But I expect that to change quickly in late March or April. “The good news for Manchester United as soon as Newcastle lock in on a candidate is that I expect things to be wrapped up and move very quickly with Dan Ashworth. Newcastle won't want a scenario where they haven't resolved the Ashwood situation. Still, they've already made an offer to a new sporting director.”

Sandro Tonali charged with over 50 betting offences

In another blow to Newcastle’s season, the FA have charged Sandro Tonali with over 50 betting offences. The 23-year-old is already amid a ten-month suspension after being found guilty of breaking FIFA’s rules on gambling in October 2023. Tonali was Newcastle’s marquee signing of the 2023 summer transfer window, arriving from AC Milan in a deal worth £55m.

The Italian’s ban means that he will miss EURO 2024 and won’t return to competitive action until August, although he is allowed to partake in training and friendly matches. After being charged with further offences, the FA released a statement, with Tonali having until the 5th April to respond:

“Sandro Tonali has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA's betting rules. “It's alleged that the Newcastle United midfielder breached FA Rule E8 50 times by placing bets on football matches between 12 August 2023 and 12 October 2023. “Sandro Tonali has until April 5 2024 to respond."