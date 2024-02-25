Highlights Newcastle United are looking to recruit a new sporting director at St. James' Park after placing Dan Ashworth on gardening leave.

Potential candidates including Tim Steidten, Paul Mitchell, and Michael Edwards could be considered by the Magpies.

Eddie Howe is looking to strengthen his squad in the 2024 summer transfer window, with Everton midfielder James Garner a reported target.

Newcastle United’s sporting director vacancy could appeal to West Ham United’s Tim Steidten, as journalist Ben Jacobs considers potential Dan Ashworth replacements at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies are set to undergo upheaval in recruitment staff after recent internal changes will force them into the market to appoint a new director on Tyneside.

Head coach Eddie Howe hopes to be backed in the 2024 summer transfer window but will understand that the club must remain compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. Newcastle have enjoyed a mixed 2023/24 campaign and are still in the race for European football, but will rue their luck with injuries and suspensions being the story of their season.

Newcastle lose Ashworth after Man Utd approach

Newcastle found themselves in a predicament after Manchester United approached their sporting director, Dan Ashworth. On 19th February, the Tyneside outfit placed the 52-year-old on gardening leave after he clarified that he would be interested in taking up the vacancy at Old Trafford. The Magpies’ chief executive, Darren Eales, issued a statement:

“We are naturally disappointed that Dan has chosen to leave, however our exciting journey doesn't stop, and the process to recruit a new sporting director will begin immediately. We thank Dan for his efforts at Newcastle United, and we wish him and his family well for the future.”

Whilst Man Utd’s pursuit of Ashworth has dominated the headlines, Newcastle must turn their attentions to approaching a replacement of their own. Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (22nd February) that former AS Monaco chief Paul Mitchell could be a contender for the sporting director vacancy at St. James’ Park.

The 42-year-old confirmed his departure from the Ligue 1 outfit during the 2022/23 season and could be looking to secure a role in the Premier League. It’s unknown whether the Newcastle job would appeal to the Stalybridge-born director, but he could see it as an exciting project and a way into the top flight of English football.

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT (19th February) that the Saudi Public Investment Fund are prepared to search abroad in their bid to make a director appointment. Meanwhile, the MailOnline has suggested that former Liverpool chief Michael Edwards could be on the list of targets at St. James’ Park.

One option for Newcastle could be to turn to West Ham’s Steidten. The 44-year-old only arrived at the London Stadium ahead of the 2023/24 season but has a ‘complicated’ relationship with head coach David Moyes. Therefore, Steidten could find a departure to Newcastle an attractive proposition should his relationship with Moyes continue to be strained.

Ben Jacobs - Newcastle could consider ‘a few names’ to replace Ashworth

Jacobs hints that Newcastle could appoint several names with Premier League experience to replace Ashworth. The journalist hints that an approach for Steidten would be “interesting” but admits Irons owner David Sullivan likes the German. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“There could be a few names out there who have worked in the Premier League that Newcastle consider. They can't go to Brighton & Hove Albion again and get Sam Jewell because he will join Chelsea. It will be interesting to see what happens with Steidten at West Ham. He’s new and liked by David Sullivan, and he’s not a name that West Ham want to leave. But the Newcastle project might be tempting. We'll have to wait and see.”

Newcastle transfer news, including a claim on James Garner

Though Newcastle don’t have a sporting director in place, attention in the recruitment and scouting team will have turned to the 2024 summer transfer window. The Magpies will hope to build a squad capable of achieving Champions League qualification during the 2024/25 season, much like they did last term.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur are considering a possible move for Everton midfielder James Garner this summer. The Toffees signed the 22-year-old for £15m in 2022 and are keen to turn a profit on the talent, given their financial situation. The report claims that Everton could demand a fee between £20m and £25m in June, with Garner having two years left to run on his deal at Goodison Park come June.

Meanwhile, head coach Eddie Howe has claimed that it’s a “possibility” that midfielder Joelinton could be sold in the summer. The 27-year-old has 18 months left on his deal at St. James’ Park and could force a sale if he’s unwilling to commit to a new contract.