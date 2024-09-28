Newcastle United are willing to allow Callum Wilson to leave the club on a free transfer next summer if they can't find a replacement in January, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The 32-year-old England international is yet to feature for the Magpies in the 2024/25 season after suffering an injury in pre-season, leaving Eddie Howe with only Alexander Isak and youngster William Osula as natural striker options in his squad.

Wilson's current contract at St James' Park is due to expire in June 2025, meaning he is free to speak to foreign clubs from January 1st if a new deal isn't agreed before then. However, Newcastle are not currently in a rush to move him on and they could be open to letting him leave next summer for nothing.

Newcastle Aware of Saudi Interest in Wilson

Al-Shabab and Al-Qadsiah both keen

Wilson has been a first-team regular at Newcastle since joining the club from Bournemouth following their relegation in 2020, but found himself playing second fiddle to Alexander Isak last season as the Swede hit 21 Premier League goals for the Magpies.

Wilson's career has been plagued by injuries however, and at 32, it now seems unlikely that he will handed a new contract to prolong his stay at the club. According to GMS sources, there is an acceptance at boardroom level that Wilson wouldn't command a huge transfer fee if he were to move in January unless an extension was agreed, and it is not viewed as a concern if he were to leave on a free transfer.

Last summer there was interest from Saudi clubs but a move never materialised, and sources indicate that Al-Shabab and Al-Qadsiah are both still interested in a deal for the striker. Wilson has been described as a model professional and understands he is now second-choice behind Isak, which is making Newcastle's decision not to rush a sale easier.

Callum Wilson's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign Shots 3.00 Shots on target 1.64 Goals 0.82 Expected goals 0.80 Key passes 0.73 Statistics correct as of 28/09/2024

Wilson currently earns around £110,000-per-week at St James' Park, and the club are willing to wait until the summer before looking for alternatives up front as they believe they can attract a higher calibre of player when they may have European football sewn up. There is a chance they could move in January though if Wilson asks to leave, or injury problems leave them short in that area of the pitch.

David and Lookman Appreciated by Newcastle

Isak injuries also a worry

With Wilson looking sure to move on from the club in 2025, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed that the club are looking at the transfer market for potential replacements.

Lille striker Jonathan David is someone that is greatly appreciated and his contract situation means he is a very likely solution, although they face big competition from other Premier League clubs and teams across Europe for the Canada international.

Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman and AS Monaco youngster Eliesse Ben Seghir are also liked by club chiefs, and gaining European football could see the Magpies make a move for either should Wilson move on.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 28/9/2024.