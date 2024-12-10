Manchester City could look to bolster their ranks in the January transfer window in a bid to turn around their recent awful form - and that could include a move for Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes, with Sky Sports reporting that the Brazilian has reportedly given the 'green light' for a move from the north east to the north west.

The Magpies have failed to properly crack on in the Premier League so far this season, sitting 12th in the table and five points away from the European places, with just five wins from 15 games. It’s not the steady, gritty side that Eddie Howe - who thinks Guimaraes is "world-class" - has typically fielded in his reign on Tyneside, but he still boasts a few top players - including Brazil star Guimaraes, who has been one of their best players in the current campaign.

Report: Bruno Guimaraes Gives 'Green Light' to Man City

The star has been in fine form for the Magpies since his move

However, that comes with interest from other clubs. A report from Sky Sports Switzerland suggests that, having already lost four games in the Premier League this season, City are suffering from a huge lack of confidence - and with Pep Guardiola well aware of his side’s issues, the Spaniard has decided to ‘accelerate’ the arrival of any new signings in order to boost his squad with much-needed freshness.

Bruno Guimaraes' Premier League statistics - Newcastle United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Assists 3 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =4th Tackles Per Game 2.2 1st Shots Per Game 1.1 =5th Match rating 6.81 4th

With that in mind, City want to revive a transfer target that has already been discussed throughout recruitment circles in Guimaraes. The report states that discussions have resumed between Guimaraes’ agent and City, and the former Lyon midfielder has given the green light to joining the reigning Premier League champions - even despite their relative poor form this season - which could end his spell in the north east.

There shouldn’t be any difficulty in agreeing personal terms, but Newcastle could prove to be a problem. The Magpies do not want to let go of their mantlepiece star, especially to City - with the report stating that the Saudi owners don’t want to sell him to a club run by ‘Emirati funds’.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City have lost more games (4) than they did in the entire of last season's Premier League (3).

There could be a ‘geopolitical’ battle, but if City qualify for the Champions League, it could be tough for Newcastle to keep Guimaraes - especially given how key he has been to them over the past three seasons. Guimaraes has become Newcastle’s team captain, and with 16 goals and 17 assists in just 101 Premier League games on Tyneside, he’s become a hugely dependable member of the first team in Howe’s reign as boss.

Related Man City ‘Make Contact’ to Sign ‘World-Class’ Liverpool Star Manchester City have opened talks with Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold about a potential deal for the player.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-12-24.