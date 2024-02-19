Highlights Dan Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave by Newcastle United amid his desire to join Manchester United.

Manchester United are to make an official approach to Newcastle for Ashworth.

The Magpies will begin their search for a new sporting director immediately.

Newcastle United have now officially announced that Dan Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave amid speculation that he wishes to join Manchester United. The Magpies have released a statement outlining the situation.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe making major changes at Old Trafford after acquiring a stake in the club, the Red Devils are targeting Ashworth to help improve their recruitment strategy. The former Brighton & Hove Albion man has done a superb job at his previous clubs, so it's no surprise that Ratcliffe is pushing to bring him to Manchester.

Newcastle release statement on Ashworth

The Magpies confirm his desire to leave

In a statement on Monday afternoon, Newcastle have confirmed that Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave and has opted to leave St James' Park. CEO Darren Eales has said...

"We are naturally disappointed Dan has chosen to leave, however our exciting journey doesn't stop and the process to recruit a new sporting director will begin immediately. We thank Dan for his efforts at Newcastle United and we wish him and his family well for the future."

It's undoubtedly a major disappointment for the Magpies considering the impact Ashworth has made at the club. The statement hasn't mentioned where Ashworth will be heading, but speculation is heating up around a move to Old Trafford. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that the Manchester outfit are set to submit an official proposal to Newcastle as they hope to negotiate a compensation package.

As per The Guardian, Newcastle are holding out for a £20m compensation fee from the Red Devils, but the Manchester club aren't willing to pay such a significant figure. Worryingly for Ratcliffe and United, his current contract contains clauses which could prevent him from joining another club until 2026, unless a compensation package can be agreed upon.

It's a difficult situation for Newcastle who will now be desperately searching for someone capable of filling the position. Ashworth helped Eddie Howe build a squad that was able to qualify for the Champions League and has made some excellent additions from a recruitment perspective. Unfortunately for the Magpies, the prospect of working with one of the biggest sides in the world appears to be too much for Ashworth to turn down.

Newcastle to receive offers for Bruno Guimaraes

A new sporting director could have a different plan

With Ashworth heading out of the door, a new sporting director will likely be appointed in the near future. So far, Newcastle have managed to keep hold of their star players since Ashworth's arrival, but a new chief in the backroom team might have other ideas.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Magpies are likely to receive offers for Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in the summer transfer window. It will be interesting to see the stance of the North East club with someone else in charge of recruitment.