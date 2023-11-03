Highlights Steve Bruce endured a torrid time as Newcastle United manager, struggling to get fans on board at St James' Park.

It's safe to say that the Steve Bruce reign at Newcastle United isn't one that Magpies fans will want to think back on too often as the years progress. After fan favourite Rafa Benitez quit as the club's manager, it would have been tough for anyone to come in and replace him, but hiring Bruce was seen as a huge step back in the eyes of the supporters, and he had a bit of a torrid time at St. James' Park.

Despite being a boyhood fan of Newcastle, the former Manchester United defender never quite had the fans on his side and his club played some pretty poor football. They were lingering around the bottom half of the table and there were regular calls for him to leave the role. After the Magpies were taken over in late 2021, the fans got their wish and Bruce was replaced by Eddie Howe, who has taken the club to incredible heights since.

A large reason for the former AFC Bournemouth coach's success is the incredible work he did in the transfer window, but how does it compare to the work Bruce did when he first took charge of the side? Well, that's what we're here to find out. Here is what happened to the first five players that he signed at Newcastle.

Joelinton

In terms of the talent, Bruce's signings actually get off to a pretty strong start with Joelinton the very first player that the former Sunderland boss bought once he took charge at Newcastle. Unfortunately, the man we see today is very different to the one who played under Bruce, and he was actually looking like he was going to be a major flop for the club before Howe took over and transformed his game.

Initially signed for £40m to play as a leading striker for the Magpies, the Brazilian had very little luck in front of goal and the move was quickly considered a huge waste of money. At the time, under Mike Ashley, the club weren't known for splashing too much cash and fans thought they'd had a nightmare blowing so much on the star. His career at St. James' Park looked doomed almost as soon as it began if truth be told.

Miraculously, though, once Howe came in, things changed completely. Instead, Joelinton was shifted deeper on the pitch and transitioned into a midfield role rather than playing up front, and it's worked wonders for both himself and the club. The 27-year-old has thrived in the middle of the park and emerged as one of their key players last season as they booked a return to the Champions League. His energy, work rate and ability to contribute on both ends of the field saw fans do a complete 180 on him.

Joelinton went on to be named Newcastle's Player of the Year in Howe's first season in charge and has become a firm fan favourite at the club now. That torrid start under Bruce is nothing but a distant memory these days.

Kyle Scott

After spending big on Joelinton, in true Ashley fashion, Newcastle spent barely half of that throughout the rest of Bruce's first transfer window and the very next player they brought in cost absolutely nothing at all. Kyle Scott had come through the Chelsea academy and even a first-team appearance for the Blues in the FA Cup before Newcastle decided to bring him in during the summer of 2019.

After his contract at Stamford Bridge expired, the Magpies signed him for free on a two-year deal and that's about where things ended. Scott never made a single appearance in the club's senior team and was let go as soon as his contract expired. He didn't cost anything, so it's hard to really criticise the move too much, but he also never came close to contributing for the team.

After Newcastle released the midfielder, he signed with MLS side FC Cincinnati and made four appearances for them before he was again let go. He more recently signed with Orange County SC and has played 27 games for the team who play in the USL a tier below MLS in the United States. It's safe to say things haven't gone swimmingly for him.

Jake Turner

Following the signing of Scott, Newcastle again focused on youth as they brought in Jake Turner from the Bolton Wanderers academy. Spending absolutely nothing again, the move offered very little risk for the club, and it's safe to say that things didn't work out one bit.

Like Scott, Turner didn't make a single appearance for the Magpies' senior team and never even came close to cracking into the squad. He was with the team for three years, outlasting the former Chelsea man by a season, but spent the majority of his time with the team out on loan.

Spells at Morecambe and Colchester United offered him the chance to show what he was capable of in senior men's football, but it did little to convince Newcastle to keep him around, and he was let go by the club in the summer of 2022. He swiftly joined Gillingham shortly afterwards and made 18 appearances in all competitions for the Gills last year which isn't too bad all things considered.

Allan Saint-Maximin

While not many were aware of it at the time, Newcastle's £20m signing of Allan Saint-Maximin was about to become a massive bargain as the forward quickly developed into a cult icon at St. James' Park. Unlike Joelinton, the Frenchman was a hit right off the bat and was one of the rare bright sparks in the team during Bruce's reign in charge.

If it wasn't for Saint-Maximin, it's easy to imagine that the club could have been relegated from the Premier League under Bruce and his impact in the team helped transform them into the side that they've gone on to become. His importance during those dull years cannot be overstated. His dazzling footwork and incredible showmanship instantly made him a hit with Geordies and while his goal return was never the best, they simply didn't care.

After four solid seasons at St. James' Park, the forward decided he wanted to leave this summer, having seen his influence in the side gradually decrease following the arrival of stars like Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes. He was subsequently sold to Al-Ahli for around £23m, becoming the latest name in a long series of stars to move to the Saudi Pro League this summer. It was a sad day for Newcastle fans, but at least they can take solace in the fact that they made a £3m profit on the star. He's started the year fairly strongly, scoring three goals in his first 11 games for his new club.

Andy Carroll

There's no beating around the bush, the Andy Carroll transfer to Newcastle in the summer of 2019 was nothing more than a PR move that the club pulled off to try to appease fans after a very lacklustre transfer window. The forward had just been let go by West Ham United, so the Magpies swooped in and brought him back to the club for free, paying nothing, and it was met with a warm reception due to his past ties with the side.

Carroll had once been a fantastic goalscorer for Newcastle and had earned the team £35m when they sold him to Liverpool in January 2011. The issue is, the man who returned eight and a half years later was nothing like the one that had departed. He was a shell of himself and recurring injuries had ruined his game.

That quickly became apparent for fans of the team too and the forward struggled to even come close to replicating the form he'd shown during his first spell with the team. Carroll spent two years with the club after rejoining in 2019, but managed to hit the back of the net just once in 43 appearances. It was a disappointing homecoming for the forward and he was let go in 2021. Shortly after leaving St. James' Park, the Englishman dropped down to the Championship, joining Reading. He spent half a season with the Royals before jumping to West Bromwich Albion.

Carroll spent half a year with the Baggies before again returning to Reading and during the 2022/23 season, he had one of his most prolific campaigns in a while, scoring nine goals in 32 appearances for the team. After their relegation to League One, he left and joined Amiens in Ligue 2 where he remains to this day.

Check out the table below to take a closer look at the five first signings that Steve Bruce made at Newcastle and what has happened to them in the years since.

Player Newcastle Appearances Newcastle Goals Where are they now? Joelinton 159 22 Newcastle Kyle Scott 0 0 Orange County SC Jake Turner 0 0 Gillingham Allan Saint-Maximin 124 13 Al-Ahli Andy Carroll 43 1 Amiens

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.