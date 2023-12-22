Highlights Newcastle United still have a good chance of signing Kalvin Phillips during the January transfer window, despite rumours of Juventus leading the race.

Phillips is open to staying in the Premier League and views Newcastle as an attractive destination due to their fight for European football.

But Phillips is still open to ideas and wants a guarantee on his minutes before deciding his next club.

Newcastle United remain firmly in the race to sign Kalvin Phillips during the January window, despite rumours suggesting Juventus are currently leading the race, transfer insider Dean Jones has confirmed to GIVEMESPORT.

Phillips is set to leave Manchester City less than 18 months after arriving at the club, having found game time next to impossible to find in Pep Guardiola's side. The midfielder is keen to up his minutes ahead of the upcoming summer European Championships, with Newcastle and Juventus both emerging as viable destinations.

And with the January transfer window fast approaching, Jones has claimed Newcastle have as good a chance as anyone to land Phillips.

Phillips on move but destination not yet known

There's an argument to suggest Phillips is the worst Man City signing of the Pep Guardiola era, but it hasn't stopped interest in the midfielder from being high. Aston Villa are just one of the Premier League clubs believed to be in the mix, with Unai Emery's side looking to bolster their Champions League hopes when the January window opens for business.

Whereas more recent reports have suggested Juventus are at the front of the queue when it comes to potential suitors, with The Telegraph claiming the Serie A outfit are currently favourites to land the ex-Leeds United man.

However, it's suggested that Phillips will only agree to a move, should he be guaranteed a starting role at that particular club. With such details yet to be discussed between the 28-year-old and Juventus themselves, the door has been left open for Newcastle to come in and pry him to St. James Park.

Newcastle genuine option for Phillips in January

It's not like Phillips isn't open to a move up North, quite the opposite in fact. Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Phillips is keen to stay in the Premier League when he leaves the European champions next month.

If true, that narrows down the options for Phillips, while at the same time making Newcastle one of the most attractive destinations. Phillips himself had turned down a loan move to bottom-half Everton during this summer transfer window, but given Newcastle's position as a club fighting for European football and silverware too, there is every chance the midfield anchor views St. James' Park as the ideal place to rebuild his career.

And despite earlier claims that Juventus are the side in pole position to sign him in January, it's suggested the race is still currently close.

When asked about Phillips' future plan, transfer insider Jones was upfront about Newcastle's interest and fended off claims that Juventus were close to signing him. Instead, the reliable reporter told GIVEMESPORT that such suggestions had only come about because the Italian giant were further down the line in terms of talks, not because Newcastle were flagging behind.

Expecting things with Newcastle to pick up in the coming weeks, Jones revealed:

“I don't necessarily believe that Juventus are ahead of Newcastle, I just think Newcastle haven't moved on this one yet. “Juventus are keen to kind of get a head start, but they also know that there's this possibility that Man City want a loan with an obligation to buy. Previously, we've got the feeling that Phillips is going to be available at somewhere between £40 million and £50 million if he's going to leave permanently. “Speaking to people close to Juventus, they don't feel that the club would be able to spend that sort of money on Phillips.”

Newcastle manager change could be next big step

Away from transfer dealings, Newcastle might be approaching the end of the road with Eddie Howe, after recent results and performances have taken a turn for the worse. In the space of seven days, Newcastle crashed out of the Champions League, finishing bottom of their group, while also being knocked out of the League Cup on penalties by Chelsea.

It's meant the pressure is mounting on Howe's shoulders and with a top-four finish already looking like it could be a tall order, speculation around his position is starting to grow. It comes amid claims from Italy that Newcastle are eyeing up current Roma boss Jose Mourinho, whose contract with the capital club runs out at the end of the season.

Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT earlier this month that PIF were fond of Mourinho's stature and trophy-winning pedigree, while also suggesting that because of the Bobby Robson connection, it could be a move that appeals to the Special One himself.