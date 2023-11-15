Highlights Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron's hamstring injury is a "big blow" for Eddie Howe at St. James' Park.

Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron’s injury is a “big blow” at St. James’ Park, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his view on the winger’s importance to the side.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe is experiencing an injury and suspension crisis within his squad as he aims to steer the club back into the Champions League places.

Newcastle's squad was threadbare last weekend, when they travelled to Bournemouth. The team struggled to cope with the Cherries’ energy and succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the Vitality Stadium. The current international break will allow several members of their squad to regain their match fitness over the next few weeks.

Almiron’s Newcastle turnaround

At the beginning of last season, most Newcastle fans wouldn’t have been bothered by Almiron's departure at the conclusion of the 2022 summer transfer window. According to journalist Ed Aarons (via The Mag), Everton were interested in securing the 29-year-old’s services last year.

Aarons also claimed that Newcastle would not be convinced by a loan offer and would only be prepared to let Almiron leave on a permanent deal. However, the South American remained at St. James’ Park after Everton kept hold of winger Anthony Gordon (who would sign for the Tyneside outfit five months later).

The next few months would turn out to be the turning point in Almiron’s Newcastle career, after failing to inspire following his then club-record arrival from Atlanta United for £21m in January 2019. The Paraguay international scored eight goals in nine Premier League fixtures in the autumn, making him one of the most in-form players in the division.

Though he has struggled to maintain that level of performance, he has become a much more reliable source of productivity than before the 2022/23 campaign. Almiron’s turnaround in form led to the signing of a new three-and-a-half-year contract in February this year, securing his future until the summer of 2026.

This season, the wide man has enjoyed another solid campaign, scoring memorable goals in a Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain and a Carabao Cup triumph at Manchester United. In September, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie told GIVEMESPORT that Almiron’s form had been pleasing Howe, who sees him as an essential player at St. James’ Park.

However, in last weekend’s defeat at Bournemouth, the attacker was forced off after suffering a hamstring injury and has since withdrawn from international duty with Paraguay. His national team said he has suffered a grade one muscle injury, which means he faces weeks, rather than months, on the sidelines.

Miguel Almiron - Premier League stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 18/19 10 0 0 1 19/20 36 4 2 2 20/21 34 4 1 2 21/22 30 1 0 3 22/23 34 11 2 5 23/24 12 2 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Jones feels that Almiron is a player Howe can rely on when the going gets tough, and therefore, his absence will be a significant setback for the former Bournemouth head coach. The journalist believes the winger has shown “excellent resilience” during his time on Tyneside. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Almiron’s injury is a big blow because he's a guy that you can rely on when other players are out the side. He’s not always consistent with his performances, but it has been proven that often, when the going gets tough, Almiron will step forward with some big moments. I think he's shown excellent resilience and character during his time at Newcastle to come through some tough spells and then get his head straight and prove himself again. So, not having him as an option is tricky for Howe because he's a reliable character in that squad.”

Newcastle injury news

Unfortunately for Newcastle, Almiron’s setback is not the only significant absence on the cards at St. James’ Park. Midfielder Sandro Tonali won’t return to football until next season after being handed a suspension after breaking FIFA’s regulations on gambling.

Meanwhile, defender Dan Burn will be sidelined for several months after suffering a lower back injury. The 31-year-old had become a regular at left-back for his hometown club but may not return until the new year.

Sven Botman and Harvey Barnes are set for December returns following knee and ankle injuries. Meanwhile, centre-forward Callum Wilson suffered a thigh injury in last week’s 2-0 Champions League defeat at Borussia Dortmund, missing out on international duty with England.

Fellow striker Alexander Isak is currently being assessed. He suffered a groin/hip/pelvic injury, but he could return for the Magpies’ clash with Chelsea in their next fixture. The Tyneside outfit are back in action on 25 November before a critical Champions League group stage clash at Paris Saint-Germain on 28 November.

