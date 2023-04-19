Newcastle United are unlikely to spend “silly money” on transfer targets at St. James’ Park this summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies are battling to secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

Newcastle transfer news – Latest

After spending £300m across the previous three transfer windows, you would assume that PIF had splashed an eye-watering amount of cash during their time at St. James’ Park.

But broken down into signings, the Tyneside outfit’s spending has been relatively cautious, with the club acting carefully in the market.

However, The Telegraph has now reported that Newcastle are to abandon their cautious approach as they look to acquire the services of top Premier League talents such as James Maddison, Ivan Toney and Declan Rice.

But Jones believes that the club’s careful approach to the transfer market will unlikely change this summer, and players such as Southampton's £40m-rated James Ward Prowse could "emerge as a top target."

What has Jones said about Newcastle?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “If you are a Newcastle fan right now, of course, you want to hear that the club are about to kick into another gear. But I am not convinced Newcastle will abandon the cautious approach that has served them so well. Yes, people within the club feel they need to raise the bar. But just last week, I was told by good sources that Newcastle would not spend silly money.

“The names linked with them are all over the place. Players like Declan Rice, Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia won’t join them at this stage of the journey. Based on those recent conversations I had with my contact, I am also sceptical about their ability to sign players like Mitoma and Barnes.

“In terms of four elite signings, I think that’s the sort of ambition that would be great, and some of the names mentioned make a lot of sense and are people we have put in the frame here for some time.

"The likes of Maddison, Kalvin Phillips, Marcus Thuram, these are attainable players on their radar. It will be interesting to see how Newcastle’s transfer window opens up. I think we will see someone like James Ward-Prowse at Southampton emerge as a top target, and that’s where they can have joy this summer. They can find gems looking for a new challenge and mix those pursuits with a few high-profile chases.

“If Newcastle make the top four, we will see so much speculation. It will not surprise me if we have a list of 60 or 70 names linked to them by the time next season comes around."

What next for Newcastle?

It will be interesting to see how Newcastle and PIF structure their transfer policy ahead of what is likely to be a campaign that brings European football back onto Tyneside.

As Jones mentions, players such as Maddison, Kalvin Phillips and Marcus Thuram could be attracted to a move to St. James’ Park, but the budget required to bring them to the club could cause the Magpies issues with Financial Fair Play.

Newcastle face their biggest game of the season this Sunday when they welcome fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who will be looking to tie level on points with Howe’s side, who currently occupy the final Champions League qualification berth.

Behind the scenes, summer transfer plans are no doubt being discussed by the Newcastle recruitment team.

But Howe’s sole focus will be on securing a spot in next season’s Champions League, representing a remarkable achievement for his first full season in charge.