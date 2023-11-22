Highlights Newcastle United defender Sven Botman has missed 11 games in a row through injury, and he may require surgery.

Botman's absence has made Newcastle vulnerable, and Dean Jones has previously hinted that they may regret not signing a defender in the summer.

Eddie Howe is considering signing Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite as a potential solution to their defensive issues in the January transfer window.

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman has been a huge miss for Eddie Howe due to injury, and journalist Dean Jones has given his verdict to GIVEMESPORT on what could be 'one of the biggest wins of the season' in terms of his fitness ahead of their game against Chelsea.

The Magpies signed Botman for a fee of £35m from Lille last summer, per Sky Sports. The 23-year-old has quickly become a key player at St James' Park, but an injury has kept him out for the majority of the campaign. Newcastle have managed to cope reasonably well without the centre-back, but there is no doubt they are a better side with him in the starting XI.

Botman has had the international break to build up his fitness, so Newcastle fans will be desperately hoping he is able to play a part against Chelsea at the weekend.

Sven Botman could be close to returning

Howe admitted back in October that Botman's injury could be a long-term issue, and we haven't seen the defender since late September against Sheffield United. The Dutch centre-back has now missed 11 games in a row in all competitions, with the Magpies losing their last two fixtures. Botman has undoubtedly been one of Newcastle's best-performing players this term before his injury, so Howe will be desperate to see him return as soon as possible.

Newcastle's top performers by average match ratings this season Anthony Gordon 7.28 Kieran Trippier 7.28 Bruno Guimaraes 7.11 Sven Botman 7.06 Alexander Isak 7.06 All figures according to WhoScored

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that without Botman in the starting XI, Newcastle look a lot more vulnerable, hinting that Howe and his recruitment team might regret not signing a defender in the summer transfer window. It will be interesting to see whether the Magpies dip into the market in January, but Botman could be close to returning to action.

As per The Athletic, before the international break, Botman was edging closer to returning to training after the club had given him time to rest to get over his fitness problems. However, a more recent report from The Telegraph has claimed that Newcastle are growing increasingly concerned about Botman, who may require surgery to mend a troublesome knee injury. Howe will be speaking to the media ahead of their game against Chelsea at the weekend, where he will be expected to provide an update on one of his star players.

Dean Jones verdict

Jones has suggested that if Botman can avoid surgery, then it will be like one of the 'biggest wins of the season' for Newcastle, considering how much they miss him when he's not in the side. The journalist adds that Howe desperately needs some of his injured players to return to action as they're not quite as sharp as they were at the beginning of the campaign. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"If Botman can avoid surgery then that's like one of the biggest wins of the season for Newcastle because when he's not in that team, they miss him a lot. They manage to survive, but they don't thrive without Botman I don't think. It's amazing if he can be on the road to recovery sooner rather than later. They're just looking for players to be available again so they can get back close to having their strongest 11 on the pitch and if Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak can be back in time for this weekend then all the better, because we see like how sharp that Newcastle attack can be. It's just a shame sometimes when you take a couple of those tools away and they're just not quite as sharp."

Eddie Howe is eyeing a new defender

Even when Botman is available for selection, Newcastle don't have a lot of quality in-depth at the back. As a result, signing a defender could be one of their priorities when the January transfer window opens for business. According to Football Transfers, one player on Howe's shortlist is Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite.

The England youth international could be the ideal signing. At the age of 21, Branthwaite is far from reaching his full potential, but is already a regular in the Premier League for Sean Dyche's side. The former Carlisle defender was also born in the North East, so moving closer to home could be of interest to the towering centre-back.