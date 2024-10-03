Key Takeaways Newcastle United have been plagued by injuries over recent seasons.

The Magpies will be without two of their key central defenders until the end of the calendar year.

Last season's leading scorer, Alexander Isak, has missed the previous two matches with a broken toe.

Newcastle United have had something of a mixed start to the 2024/25 season. Premier League results have been good, as a whole, and Eddie Howe's side have advanced through the Carabao Cup, but performances in some of those matches have certainly been called into question.

In the last campaign, the Magpies failed to return to a top-four position, instead having to settle for a seventh-placed finish. This dramatic drop-off owed plenty to the unrelenting fitness struggles throughout the squad. Only Chelsea suffered more injuries during the 2023/24 campaign than the Magpies.

To build on their latest season, Newcastle signed Odysseas Vlachodimos, Lloyd Kelly, William Osula, John Ruddy and Miodrag Pivas, though they lost Elliot Anderson and Yakuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively. Their midfield was bolstered, however, by the return of Sandro Tonali after the Italian completed his 10-month ban. Here's the latest on this season's absentees.

Newcastle United currently do not have any players suspended.

Injury List

Newcastle are, at the time of writing, without seven first-team players who are sidelined by injury. Two such absentees are centre-back duo Sven Botman and club captain Jamaal Lascelles, who are both recovering from cruciate ligament injuries and are not due back until the final two months of the calendar year.

Teenage sensation Lewis Miley, unquestionably the club's best academy prospect at the moment, has not yet played this season due to a metatarsal fracture, just as striker Callum Wilson is yet to play a league game this term due to a back problem. Doubts also loom over the fitness of star striker, Alexander Isak.

Newcastle United Injury List - 2024/25 Name Injury Expected Return Date Sven Botman Cruciate Ligament Injury December 2024 Jamaal Lascelles Cruciate Ligament Injury November 2024 Garang Kuol Muscle Tear November 2024 Lewis Miley Metatarsal Fracture November 2024 Callum Wilson Back Injury October 2024 Alexander Isak Broken Toe October 2024 Matt Targett Eczema October 2024

Sven Botman

Netherlands defender Sven Botman moved to Tyneside from Lille in the summer of 2022. The now-24-year-old played a pivotal role in helping Newcastle secure Champions League football for the first time in over 15 years when they finished fourth in the 2022-23 season.

So, when he was ruled out for six-to-nine months in March after it was revealed that he had suffered damage to his cruciate ligaments, Magpies fans were understandably worried. In fact, Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie reported that Botman had played two matches with his injury before realising that something was wrong.

"I did my knee against Brentford but then played two games after that. It blew up after the Sheffield United game and the scan showed some big damage in my knee."

Despite suffering an injury that has the potential to cause plenty of further problems, there have been no signs that Botman's recovery has gone anything other than expected. It was reported in July that the centre-back was training on grass once more, and his initial timeframe of six-to-nine months appears to remain accurate, with Botman on track for a return to full fitness by the end of the calendar year.

Jamaal Lascelles

Similarly to fellow central defender Botman, Jamaal Lascelles is yet to play a game in the 2024/25 season. Newcastle's club captain has seen his first-team action decrease in recent years, but he is still a leader and a valued part of the squad. He has made over 200 appearances for the St James' Park side since joining them from Nottingham Forest in 2014.

It only served as further insult for Newcastle when, after beating West Ham in a thrilling 4-3 game at home, Lascelles' injury was confirmed, as it was the same month that Botman was ruled out with a similar problem. The defender's injury was one of several that Newcastle suffered in the 2023/24 season, which was one blighted by fitness issues for Eddie Howe's side.

It was reported that Lascelles would miss six-to-nine months upon suffering his injury, as is commonplace with cruciate ligament damage. The defender was forecast to return to action by the end of 2024, in November or December. There have been no major updates regarding Lascelles' health, which suggests that the defender is on course to return within his expected timeframe.

Garang Kuol

Exciting winger Garang Kuol joined Newcastle United in the winter of 2023. Kuol, born in Egypt to South Sudanese parents and raised in Australia, spent time on loan, first with Hearts of Midlothian in Scotland, before playing the entirety of the 2023/24 season with Voldendam in the Netherlands. The 20-year-old struggled to make a significant impact at either club.

He returned to the Magpies' fold ahead of the current campaign and participated in their pre-season, during which Kuol suffered an injury that prevented him from being loaned out again. The attacker's muscle tear has stopped him from featuring in any capacity for Newcastle so far this term.

The Shields Gazette reported at the end of September that Kuol had been active on social media, posting stories with an hourglass emoji and images of himself in action for the Australian national side and Central Coast Mariners, where he started his career. While manager Howe has given no strict timeframe on Kuol's return, his online activity would suggest he's closer to returning than anything else.

Lewis Miley

While the club's long-awaited return to the Champions League ended in a spirited group-stage exit, the 2023/24 domestic season for Newcastle United was not one that fans will remember overly fondly. Instead, it will be remembered for the countless injuries that the Magpies suffered, with their consistency continously interrupted by players being forced to the sideline. Amidst the chaos, however, came a diamond in the form of Lewis Miley, with the teenage midfielder establishing himself as one of the brightest prospects in the English game.

It was all the more cruel, then, when the midfielder picked up a metatarsal injury in pre-season ahead of the current campaign. This type of layoff typically has a 12-week recovery time, meaning that Miley would miss the start of the season and miss out on the chance to immediately build on his promising form.

Miley's recovery has seemingly gone to plan, with the Northern Echo reporting that everything was on track. Despite that, the Magpies are still expecting the teenager to be absent for another month or so, perhaps until the next international break, before making his return. Howe warned:

"He's doing well. He's back on the grass, it's great to see him with his boots on. He’s on track, I’d say, for the three months he was given initially, although he’s still a long way off (being available to play). He’s back on the grass, but he’s not back with us. So, he’s still got a long way to go."

Callum Wilson

Callum Wilson is, unfortunately, as well known for his injuries as he is known for his ability. The striker has always had quality and has showcased it in the Premier League for years, both with Newcastle and former club Bournemouth.

On top of that, however, he has been forced to battle with spells away from the pitch, consistently interrupting his momentum. Wilson picked up issues with both his back and soon after his hamstring towards the start of the current season and has yet to feature for Newcastle in a game this term.

Many hoped that Wilson would be fit in time to face Manchester City, a game which eventually ended in a 1-1 draw, but it was not to be. Howe later revealed that Wilson's recovery had not gone as "smoothly" as he and his staff had hoped, with niggling issues persisting that stemmed from his original injuries. There is hope that the striker will be fit enough to be part of the Newcastle team after the October international break.

Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak has been nothing short of a revelation since joining Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022. The Swedish international has scored 32 goals in 57 games for the Magpies, establishing himself as one of the league's best and most consistent strikers.

After Newcastle's 3-1 loss to Fulham, it was reported that Isak had suffered a fractured toe, leading to his absence from the club's deserved 1-1 draw with Manchester City in which Anthony Gordon played up front in his place. In his five Premier League appearances prior to his injury this season, he notched a goal and an assist.

Eddie Howe has recently provided an update on Isak's health, noting that while he would be assessed on a daily basis. The striker's availability for Newcastle's clash with Everton before the upcoming international break in October was dealt a significant blow after Isak was left out of the Swedish squad for this month's fixtures.

Matt Targett

Matt Targett initially joined Newcastle on loan in 2022, moving to Tyneside for six months from Aston Villa. He signed permanently that summer, but has been plagued with injuries since then. He missed much of the 2023/24 season to injury and has seen the likes of Dan Burn and Lewis Hall receive more minutes at left-back than he himself has.

Ahead of Newcastle's clash with Manchester City in the Premier League, manager Eddie Howe revealed that Targett had been battling a severe bout of eczema, ruling him out of being in contention for the game.

There has been no official word on when Targett will be fit again. However, given he has been battling eczema rather than a muscular injury, or anything similar, it would be safe to assume that the left-back will soon be back to full strength, presumably by or just after the October international break.

