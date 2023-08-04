Newcastle United have to consider Financial Fair Play regulations after agreeing to sign Southampton right-back Tino Livramento at St. James’ Park, but may have a plan to combat the issue, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Eddie Howe is set to welcome his fourth signing of the summer as the Magpies prepare to host Champions League football on Tyneside this season.

Newcastle transfer news – Tino Livramento

According to BBC Radio Solent, Newcastle have agreed a £40m deal to sign Southampton full-back Livramento, who leaves St. Mary’s after two years on the south coast.

The 20-year-old missed the majority of the Saints' relegation campaign last term, having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in a clash with Brighton & Hove Albion in April 2022.

Livramento’s arrival will bring the Magpies’ spending up to close to £140m this summer, indicating Howe may have to sanction more departures if the club comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

And Jones believes Newcastle could look to sign players on loan deals with the obligation to buy to resolve any potential issues with FFP this summer.

What has Jones said about Newcastle and Livramento?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “At the start of this window, Newcastle were briefing that they were keeping spending at a tame level and would not go over £75m for the entire summer, yet Livramento takes them over £100m in this window, and there is still almost a month to go and - most significantly - they still want two more players.

“My personal information at the start of this window was that spending was more likely to be around £150m and maybe even more than that - we could well be on our way towards a figure like that if they keep targeting players at the levels they have been.

“Newcastle still want a creative player and a centre-back, so I think we should almost expect them to go and spend another £50m after this latest deal.

“It’s true they have to consider FFP rules, but they are also playing Champions League football, and if they want to stay at that level, they have to spend more to succeed more. For a long time, they have been thinking about deals that could be set up as initial loans but come with obligations, and things like that help them kick the can down the road in terms of those FFP concerns. Spending this much on Livramento is bold. To be honest, I am surprised they spent this much on him, but it’s a sign that the club are backing the type of player and character Howe wants to be involved.”

What next for Newcastle this summer?

It remains to be seen what business Newcastle conduct after the signing of Livramento, heading into the final weeks of the transfer window.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the Magpies could target a centre-back before the market’s 1st September closure, offering competition for Sven Botman and Fabian Schar.

Meanwhile, reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT he believes Napoli and Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia would represent an “incredible piece of business” for the North East outfit, having been linked with the Serie A star over the summer.

And according to The Times (via West Ham Zone), Newcastle are prepared to battle West Ham United and Chelsea for the signature of Ajax and Mexico star Edson Alvarez, who would bolster Howe’s midfield options this term.