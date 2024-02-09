Highlights Newcastle United right-back Tino Livramento's lack of opportunities at St. James' Park have been surprising despite his impressive performances when given the chance.

The Magpies' focus during the 2024 winter transfer market was on clearing out players rather than making significant additions.

Newcastle missed out on signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan, after he joined West Ham United instead.

Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento’s lack of opportunities in recent weeks has been a surprise as journalist Dean Jones considers his long-term future at St. James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies squad has been stretched during the 2023/24 season, succumbing to several injuries and suspensions, consequently affecting their form in the Premier League and Champions League.

Newcastle had hoped to compete for Champions League qualification again this term, but they have found themselves trailing behind the top four, having struggled with inconsistent form. Opportunities have been scarce for Livramento since the turn of the year, but he has impressed with the limited chances he has been able to showcase his talents in Howe’s squad.

Livramento’s scarce opportunities at Newcastle

Newcastle signed Livramento from Southampton for an initial £32m in August 2023. The 21-year-old provides cover for experienced right-back Kieran Trippier as the Magpies looked to bolster their defensive ranks. Livramento agreed a deal until the summer of 2028, securing his long-term future at St. James’ Park.

The England U21 international impressed during his breakout season at Southampton, but an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in April 2022 kept the defender out for over a year. During the 2023/24 season, Livramento has found opportunities limited, having struggled to climb above Trippier in the pecking order.

The ex-Chelsea talent has enjoyed positive displays when named on the team sheet, notably keeping clean sheets in Carabao Cup successes against Manchester City and Manchester United. Livramento has also been exposed to top-level Champions League football, having played 90 minutes in clashes against Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

However, the youngster hasn’t started a Premier League fixture since the Magpies’ 4-2 defeat at Liverpool on New Year’s Day. He was used as a substitute in Newcastle’s memorable Tyne-Wear derby triumph over Sunderland in the FA Cup on 6th January and was ill for the late 3-2 top-flight defeat at the hands of Man City.

In November 2023, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Livramento has the potential to be one of the Premier League’s best full-backs. But the London-born star will need to get more starts and minutes under his belt to reach his undoubted potential at St. James’ Park.

Tino Livramento vs Kieran Trippier - 2023/24 Premier League stats Tino Livramento Kieran Trippier Appearances 6(10) 21 Minutes 739 1845 Tackles per game 0.9 2.2 Interceptions per game 0.9 1 Fouls per game 0.2 1.1 Clearances per game 1.2 1.8 Dribbled past per game 0.5 1.6 Blocks per game 0.3 0.4 Overall rating 6.48 7.30 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 08-02-24

Dean Jones - Livramento has ‘consistently proven himself worthy’ of a spot in the team

Jones is surprised that Livramento isn’t getting regular starts at Newcastle, having proven himself capable of performing at a high level. However, the journalist suggests that the full-back must accept his place in the Magpies squad’s hierarchy. Asked about Livramento’s lack of starts, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I’m a little bit surprised because Livramento has consistently proven himself worthy of a place in the team. When he came into the club, though, he knew he would have to be patient and wait for opportunities. He's done that and taken the opportunities when they've come. But ultimately, there seems to be a bit of a hierarchy at the moment in Newcastle's first team, and you've just got to accept your role within it and then step up when you get the opportunity. “Newcastle won't be considering Livramento’s long-term future problem at all. They're completely all in on this situation. They like Livramento, and he will eventually become the starting full-back. It's just a case of other transfers moving on and stepping into the next gear first.”

Newcastle transfer news, including claim on Miguel Almiron’s future

Like most of the Premier League, Newcastle didn’t make a significant addition during the 2024 winter transfer market. Howe’s side had focused on clearing out the deadwood in the squad, hoping to remain compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. Right-back Javier Manquillo left on a free transfer for Celta Vigo. At the same time, Isaac Hayden returned from his loan at Standard Liege before being shipped to Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers.

Winger Miguel Almiron is another player who could soon be on his way out of the club. Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (4th February) that the 29-year-old could leave Newcastle in the summer as part of a “reasonable overhaul” of players. Almiron had looked set for a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Shabab this winter. Still, negotiations collapsed after the Magpies placed a £30m price tag on the Paraguay international.

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT (7th February) that Newcastle missing out on the loan signing of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips was a ‘big blow’. The 28-year-old had been linked with a temporary move to the North East but made the switch to West Ham United until the end of the 2023/24 season.