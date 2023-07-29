Newcastle United’s chances of signing a young talent are “still alive”, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Eddie Howe hopes to bolster his Magpies squad in the remaining weeks of the window as they prepare to host Champions League football at St. James’ Park this season.

Newcastle transfer news – Latest

It’s been a slow but steady transfer window for Newcastle this summer, who have made three signings during the market, but will feel they have strengthened their squad heading into next month’s Premier League kick-off.

The Magpies opened their transfer business by welcoming winger Yankuba Minteh to St. James’ Park after paying around £5.8m to Danish outfit Odense to secure the 19-year-old’s services.

However, the teenage talent will ply his trade on loan at Dutch giants Feyenoord this term, as he aims to earn regular game time in a top European league.

AC Milan and Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali was the next to arrive at St. James’ Park, with PIF shelving out £55m to bring the 23-year-old to the North East.

Tonali, who has become the most expensive Italian footballer of all time, will add bite at the base of Howe’s midfield as well as experience of Europe’s premier continental competition, having played his part in guiding the Milanese giants to a semi-final appearance last term.

And Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes has moved to Newcastle for £38m, having suffered relegation with the East Midlands outfit last season.

According to a report in The Guardian last week, Newcastle were close to making their fourth summer signing by welcoming Southampton right-back Tino Livramento to St. James’ Park for a fee of £30m.

However, talkSPORT has claimed this bid was rejected as the Saints hold out for £50m for the youngster once dubbed “excellent” by England manager Gareth Southgate.

Taylor is apprehensive about the chances of Livramento moving to Newcastle but has stated that a deal is “still alive” for now.

What has Taylor said about Newcastle and Livramento?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “Chelsea have had the chance to re-sign Livramento, but I'm not sure that one's likely to happen. So, I'm apprehensive whether a deal for Livramento to Newcastle will happen this summer, but it's still alive at the moment, so there is a chance it could.”

Read More: The Latest Transfer News, Rumours, Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What’s next for Newcastle this summer?

Livramento is not the only focus at Newcastle this summer, as Howe aims to add further depth to his already impressive squad.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Magpies are interested in AS Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi, who has also piqued the attention of Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has claimed to GMS that, alongside Liverpool, Newcastle have shown the greatest interest in signing Bayern Munich and Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this window, who could be available as he aims to earn regular game time this season.

And reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle’s move for Arsenal and Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney is one to watch as Howe aims to bolster his options on the left side of defence.