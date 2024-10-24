Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are on course to be left frustrated in their attempts to sign Hayden Hackney midway through the season as Middlesbrough have ruled out the possibility of sanctioning his exit amid interest from St James' Park and Hotspur Way, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Despite being forced to contend with having to sell Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh for a combined £65million due to fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules during the summer, Magpies boss Eddie Howe has been scouring the market for reinforcements ahead of the transfer window reopening.

Hackney has worked his way onto Newcastle's radar after flourishing in his current surroundings, while Tottenham chief Ange Postecoglou is also circling a matter of months after raiding Middlesbrough's Championship rivals Leeds United by completing the £30million acquisition of Archie Gray.

Magpies and Spurs Set for Hackney Problem

Middlesbrough insisting defensive midfielder is not for sale

Newcastle and Tottenham are among a host of Premier League suitors to have been tracking Hackney's performances during the early stages of the campaign, according to GMS sources, but they have already discovered that Middlesbrough are not prepared to cash in during the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has been a key part of Boro boss Michael Carrick's plans, resulting in him starting each of his side's 11 Championship fixtures this season, while he has also shown that he is capable of being a threat in the final third of the pitch by chipping in with goals against Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion.

GMS sources have been informed that Newcastle and Tottenham will have to turn their attentions towards alternative targets if they want to bolster their options in the middle of the park midway through the campaign as Middlesbrough have indicated there is no possibility of them being tempted into agreeing a deal for Hackney.

Hayden Hackney's statistical averages per Championship outing compared to his Middlesbrough teammates Output Squad rank Passes 82.8 1st Shots 2.20 4th Tackles 1.70 =6th Interceptions 1.20 3rd Dribbles 1.20 3rd Key passes 1.10 =7th Statistics correct as of 24/10/2024

Although the Magpies and Spurs are aware that they will not have to offer lucrative personal terms, thanks to the seven-cap England under-21 international being on a contract worth £6,500-per-week at the Riverside Stadium, his current employers are in a strong negotiating position as his deal is due to run until 2027.

Tottenham are long-term admirers of Hackney as GMS sources recently revealed that the north Londoners were prepared to remain patient when it became clear that Middlesbrough would not sell him before the summer deadline, while he is valued in the region of £25million after remaining one of the first names on the team sheet.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hayden Hackney has made 80 appearances over the course of his Middlesbrough career, chalking up seven goals and six assists along the way

Howe and Postecoglou Facing Hackney Battle

Manchester United could pounce if 22-year-old becomes available

GMS sources have been told that Newcastle and Tottenham are in danger of facing stiff competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United if it becomes clear that Middlesbrough are open to selling Hackney in the summer as the Red Devils are also keeping tabs on his displays in the Championship.

Erik ten Hag completed the £50.5million acquisition of Manuel Ugarte from reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in August, resulting in the backline having further protection, but the Dutch tactician is in the market for another option as he seeks further improvements to his Old Trafford squad.

Although Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United are putting themselves in a strong position to pounce in the event of Hackney being allowed to embark on a fresh challenge, GMS sources understand that Middlesbrough are comfortable with their stance and are not poised to make a U-turn on their plans to keep him for the rest of the season.

Boro are less certain about their chances of holding onto Rav van den Berg, with insiders indicating there is a fear that the central defender could be a big-name to seal his exit if a significant proposal is put on the table after being scouted by a number of interested parties, but those concerns have resulted in Carrick insisting that two key departures will not happen.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and Transfermarkt