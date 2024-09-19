Newcastle United are tracking Norwegian teenager Sindre Walle Egeli, who has been dubbed ‘the next Erling Haaland’, according to MailOnline journalist Craig Hope.

The Magpies are reportedly keeping a close eye on the highly sought-after forward, whose performances for Danish side Nordsjaelland and similar style of play have drawn comparisons to his compatriot and Manchester City hitman.

The 18-year-old could soon become the latest young talent to arrive at St James’ Park, following in the footsteps of Miodrag Pivas, who joined during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle appear intent on improving the quality of their youth player pool by investing in promising youngsters, with Egeli firmly on their radar.

Profit and sustainability concerns forced Newcastle to cash in on their highly-regarded youngster Yankuba Minteh, who was sold to Brighton & Hove Albion for £30m this summer. Meanwhile, Elliot Anderson departed for Nottingham Forest in a £35m deal.

According to MailOnline, Egeli’s potential move to St James’ Park would likely require a fee far higher than the £6m the Magpies paid Danish side Odense for Minteh a year ago.

Magpies Eye Sindre Walle Egeli

Norwegian phenomenon on Newcastle’s radar

Per the report from MailOnline journalist Hope, Nordsjaelland would likely demand a fee in the region of the club-record £21m they received for winger Ernest Nuamah, for Egeli, who joined the Danish side just 14 months ago from Norwegian club Sandefjord.

A prolific forward at youth level, Egeli scored an impressive 25 goals in 25 appearances for Nordsjaelland’s U19 side before being promoted to the first-team setup, resulting in him out-scoring Haaland in that age group.

The 18-year-old has featured in all eight of Nordsjaelland’s top-flight games so far this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in 457 minutes of action.

Newcastle are expected to face stiff competition for the Norway international, who primarily operates from the right flank but is capable of playing across the forward line.

Sindre Walle Egeli Nordsjaelland Stats (2024/25 Superliga) Games 8 Goals 3 Assists 1 Yellow cards 1 Minutes per goal 152 Minutes played 457

With both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson currently sidelined due to injury, Eddie Howe is likely to start Anthony Gordon at centre-forward for Newcastle’s trip to Fulham this weekend, with William Osula providing cover from the bench.

Osula, who joined from Sheffield United in August, has yet to be used by Howe this season.

Trippier ‘Patient’ Over Newcastle Chances

May return to the starting XI

Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier is said to be ‘showing patience’ in his bid to return to Howe’s starting line-up, despite an underwhelming start to the 2024/25 campaign at St. James' Park, sources from GIVEMESPORT have revealed.

With youngster Tino Livramento preferred by Howe on the right side of the defence, the 33-year-old Trippier has seen limited opportunities this season, amassing just 125 minutes of senior action.

However, GMS sources have revealed that the former England international is ‘patient’ about his chances of reclaiming a starting role and may make his return when reigning champions Manchester City visit St James’ Park later this month.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-09-24.