Highlights Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes could be tempted to embark on a fresh challenge if a side competing in next season's Champions League lodges a bid.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are mulling over whether to make a move for the Brazilian during the fast-approaching summer window.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has hinted that Guimaraes could find himself at the centre of a tug-of-war as clubs have been alerted to his release clause.

Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes will make the final decision on whether to bring the curtain down on his St James' Park career as a 'concrete offer' is expected to be lodged in the summer, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Brazilian's head could be turned.

Although the Magpies broke a Premier League record for the most goals scored against an opponent over the course of two fixtures in a season, thanks to consigning Sheffield United to a 5-1 defeat last weekend, Eddie Howe's side have fallen short of qualifying for back-to-back terms in the Champions League.

Chief executive Darren Eales has already conceded that Newcastle could be forced into selling some of their top performers when the transfer window reopens due to fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, and it has led to there being speculation over Guimaraes' future.

Guimaraes Release Clause Only Becomes Active for a Matter of Weeks

Guimaraes' suitors will have a window of opportunity to leave Newcastle powerless as they bid to lure him away from Tyneside as, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a £100million release clause will become active during the last week of May before expiring at the beginning of the final week of June.

The Italian reporter suggests that the Magpies would have total control of potential negotiations if admirers hold off making a move for the 26-year-old, who racked up his fifth goal of the season during the thumping of Sheffield United last weekend, until the latter stages of the summer window.

Bruno Guimaraes' statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to the 2022/23 campaign 2023/24 2022/23 Pass completion percentage 84.3 83.2 Shots on target percentage 29.3 28.6 Progressive passes 7.74 7.33 Key passes 1.64 1.39 Blocks 1.49 0.92 Shots 1.27 0.92 Assists 0.19 0.17 Goals 0.15 0.13 All statistics correct as of 29/04/2024

Although there is a release clause in place, respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle will entertain offers which fall below the nine-figure fee if the circumstances are right and their structural demands are met because they reached a verbal agreement with Guimaraes and his representatives.

Premier League title-chasers Arsenal and Manchester City have been put on red alert after learning that the Magpies are open to offers in excess of £80million for the defensive midfielder, while Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are also mulling over whether to attempt to lure him to the French capital.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Guimaraes registered four shots during Newcastle United's 5-1 win over Sheffield United on Saturday, equalling his best tally in the Premier League this season

Dean Jones - Guimaraes Could be at Centre of Summer Transfer Saga

Jones believes that Guimaraes is in line to make the final decision over whether he is keen to embark on a fresh challenge as there is growing confidence that the Newcastle talisman will be the subject of at least one bid during the fast-approaching summer transfer window.

The reputable journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of the former Lyon man, who has four years remaining on a contract worth £160,000-per-week on Tyneside, having his head turned if a side preparing to compete in next season's Champions League ups the ante in their pursuit.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I really do think whether Bruno Guimaraes moves or not is going to come down to the player. With clubs the size of Arsenal, Manchester City and PSG showing interest, you have to believe that one of them will turn that into a concrete offer. "Obviously, Newcastle will not want to sell him, but there have been hints of financial pressure, and it could be that once an offer does land, the player’s head is turned. "The prospect of Champions League football and pushing to win trophies is an ambition at Newcastle, but if he left to join any of Arsenal, Manchester City or PSG he could be doing those things next season. This will be a really interesting story of the summer window."

Karius Preparing to Leave Newcastle as Free Agent

Loris Karius is preparing to head through the St James' Park exit door as Newcastle have opted against opening negotiations to extend his contract, according to transfer expert Romano, meaning the goalkeeper will depart as a free agent when his current agreement expires during the summer.

The reliable reporter suggests that fellow shot-stopper Mark Gillespie, who has only made three appearances for the Magpies, has had a 12-month extension option activated by the club and he will continue providing cover for Martin Dubravka and Nick Pope until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored