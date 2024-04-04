Highlights Aaron Ramsdale is "open-minded" about a move to Newcastle United amid uncertainty over his future at Arsenal, hinting at a potential departure during the 2024 summer transfer window.

The Magpies are keen on securing the 25-year-old for their goalkeeping ranks to compete with Nick Pope at St. James' Park.

Newcastle are also focused on identifying a new sporting director, after Dan Ashworth was placed on gardening leave ahead of an imminent move to Manchester United.

Newcastle United target Aaron Ramsdale is “open-minded” about the prospect of joining the St. James’ Park outfit during the 2024 summer window, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Magpies are enduring a difficult 2023/24 season and are fighting to secure their place in Europe next term after a spate of injuries and suspensions derailed their campaign.

Head coach Eddie Howe may feel pressure from the Saudi Public Investment Fund to deliver after being backed heavily in his three seasons at the club. Ramsdale's future at Arsenal is uncertain, with the player finding himself on the bench under Mikel Arteta's management. This situation has sparked speculation about a potential summer departure.

Newcastle’s interest in out-of-favour Aaron Ramsdale

After almost three years at Arsenal, Ramsdale could be heading for the exit door at the Emirates Stadium at the end of the 2023/24 season. The 25-year-old arrived in north London from Sheffield United in a deal worth £30m in the 2021 summer transfer window.

Ramsdale acted as Arteta’s no. 1 option for the next two seasons and earned himself a new long-term contract in May 2023, extending his stay at the club until 2026, with the option of a further year. However, following Arsenal’s acquisition of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya on a season-long loan with the option to buy, Ramsdale has been demoted to second-choice. The England international, dubbed “brilliant” by Mikel Arteta, has been reserved for cup games and dead-rubber Champions League group stage fixtures.

According to several reports, Newcastle have ‘reignited’ their interest in Ramsdale, with just over two months until the summer transfer window opens. Eddie Howe’s current first choice, Nick Pope, has been sidelined for most of the campaign with a shoulder injury. The Magpies boss is reportedly a Ramsdale fan, having worked with the stopper during the pair’s time together at AFC Bournemouth before the duo left the Vitality Stadium following relegation from the Premier League in 2020.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ramsdale has played in just 20% of available Premier League minutes throughout the 2023/24 season.

GMS sources understand that Ramsdale is open-minded about the prospect of joining Newcastle. Reports may suggest he is back in their thinking but that interest never went away. It's also understood that Nick Pope’s role at Newcastle is not as safe as most would imagine, even when fit.

Ramsdale will be available in the summer and would prefer to remain in the Premier League. His valuation in the market might determine whether Newcastle can go for him with Football Transfers reporting at the end of last year that Arsenal wanted £50m for his services, considering they must remain compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations. It is felt that the goalkeeper would be interested in hearing what they have to say.

It is unclear how Ramsdale will deal with making a transfer in the summer, as he is expected to be at the Euros with England when the domestic season ends and not too many transfers involve players at a tournament while active. It could be he decides once England’s participation is over.

Aaron Ramsdale - Premier League career in numbers (01-12-23) Season Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets Yellow cards 2019-20 (AFC Bournemouth) 37 62 5 0 2020-21 (Sheffield United) 38 53 5 1 2021-22 (Arsenal) 34 39 12 1 2022-23 (Arsenal) 38 43 14 1 2023-24 (Arsenal) 6 5 2 0

Ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window, Newcastle will be eager to secure the appointment of a new sporting director. Dan Ashworth, who currently holds the title, has been placed on gardening leave ahead of a pending move to Manchester United.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT (29th March) that Newcastle could soon be set to identify an “advanced candidate” to replace the 53-year-old. Benfica chief Rui Pedro Braz is one of the names the Magpies have looked at.

The honcho of the Lisbon-based giants has overseen deals to sign players such as midfielder Enzo Fernandez before selling them for record fees elsewhere. Meanwhile, Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT that a Newcastle move for Brentford sporting director Phil Giles could be ‘one to watch’.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 04-04-24.