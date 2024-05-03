Highlights Newcastle United have set their sights on acquiring Tosin Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly when they become free agents in the summer.

The Magpies are remaining cautious for the time being as they do not want their pursuit to be used to drum up interest from elsewhere.

Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur are providing Newcastle with competition for the defensive duo's signatures.

Newcastle United remain interested in Fulham star Tosin Adarabioyo and Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly even though they do not want to be used as leverage in the event of other suitors attempting to hijack their respective moves to St James' Park, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe has been left short of options at the heart of the backline during the closing stages of the campaign, thanks to Sven Botman requiring knee surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury which is due to keep him on the treatment table until the final months of the year.

Jamaal Lascelles' lay-off has further depleted Newcastle's squad, with the captain being forced to go under the knife after sustaining a similar problem in March, and it has led to the management staff and Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund working together to pinpoint targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

Magpies Keen to Win Race for Adarabioyo and Kelly

Tyneside giants cautious due to fears of being used as leverage

Newcastle are keen to win the race for Adarabioyo after being identified as a possible recruit during internal discussions on Tyneside, according to GMS sources, but they are being cautious ahead of putting a formal contract offer in front of the Fulham centre-back in the coming weeks.

The Magpies are aware that they will be able to land the 26-year-old without having to part with a fee as his £40,000-per-week Craven Cottage agreement is due to expire in the summer, but it is understood that they are wary of their interest being used to persuade other suitors to up the ante in their pursuit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tosin Adarabioyo has made seven or more clearances in three Premier League outings this season, with his highest tally of 10 coming during Fulham's 2-0 win at West Ham United last month

Although Adarabioyo has been described as 'special' by Fulham boss Marco Silva, Newcastle have been boosted as he is keen to embark on a fresh challenge and has informed his current employers that he has no intention of agreeing fresh terms during the final weeks of the Premier League season.

GMS sources have been told that the Magpies have also retained their interest in Kelly, 25, who is in a similar situation as his £30,000-per-week contract at Bournemouth is due to run out at the end of June, meaning he is less than two months away from becoming a free agent.

Tosin Adarabioyo's Premier League record compared to Lloyd Kelly Tosin Adarabioyo Lloyd Kelly Minutes 6,653 4,139 Appearances 78 52 Goals 3 0 Assists 0 3 Yellow cards 7 7 Sent off 0 0 Statistics correct as of 03/05/2024

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GMS that Kelly is open to swapping the south coast for Tyneside, allowing Newcastle to grow in confidence, but Adarabioyo is happy in London and may need to be convinced to make the switch to St James' Park for the next stage of his career.

Tottenham Offering Howe Competition for Duo

North Londoners want to tempt defenders into snubbing St James' Park

GMS sources have been informed that Newcastle are facing competition from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur for Adarabioyo and Kelly, with the north Londoners seeking further depth as they prepare for Ange Postecoglou's second campaign at the Lilywhites' helm.

Spurs have earmarked the defensive duo as targets as they are confident that they are good options as free agents, allowing them to use their budget to bolster alternative positions on the pitch, while they have plenty of top flight experience and would help towards meeting the homegrown quota.

But Newcastle have an advantage as they are expected to be able to offer Adarabioyo and Kelly greater assurances over game time than Tottenham, with them having more of a chance of being handed regular action than if they opt to link-up with the capital club ahead of the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored