Newcastle United are riding high as they sit just two points shy of the Champions League spots, while they are into the FA Cup fifth round and have a Carabao Cup final to look forward to. It’s an exciting time for the Magpies, with plenty of optimism around St James' Park, but the real test will come as the season now progresses.

Much of the Tyneside giants' trajectory, and their star players' futures, will depend on how they fare over the coming months. One key factor that will shape the future of the club and their squad is the fast recovery of Alexander Isak, whose injury absence during their clash against Liverpool will have raised some concern.

For all the excitement surrounding Eddie Howe's side, headlines are going to continue to revolve around the Sweden international and Bruno Guimaraes, their most valuable assets. The pair will be influential in whether Newcastle secure a Champions League spot they really need.

Champions League Place Likely to Sway Isak

Striker expected to stay if qualification secured for next term

At the heart of Newcastle's transfer speculation is Isak, who is currently valued at a whopping £120m. That hefty price tag is a reflection of the striker’s impressive form since joining from Real Sociedad, but particularly so in recent months.

Isak has yet to sign a new contract, and his ambitions appear clear in that he wants to be playing in Europe’s elite competition next season.

If Newcastle secure a Champions League spot, it is almost certain that Isak will be staying put. He is a player who wants to thrive every week on the biggest stage, and a ticket to Europe’s elite is the ultimate draw. However, the situation could change dramatically if the Magpies fall short of that goal.

There is some information emerging, suggesting that Isak may well consider leaving if his current employers miss out on the Champions League. If that is the case, other clubs will be looking to pounce - and may not even be put off by a sky-high transfer quote.

It is probable that potential suitors would look to break such a fee into more manageable chunks, if they get indications that he is to become attainable. While Newcastle remain hopeful he stays, the reality is that admirers will be keeping a close eye on Isak’s situation over this crucial period.

Arsenal, in particular, have interest in the centre forward. Whispers out of the Emirates Stadium have suggested that he is looking beyond their reach at the moment and, as such, RB Leipzig marksman Benjamin Sesko is a more likely option for them. Still, Isak’s market opportunity may change.

It is very likely Liverpool and Chelsea, both of whom are looking to bolster their attacking options, would also be in the mix. Of course, Newcastle have little focus on the chances of that right now as they aim for a historic end to the season. They know how key it would be to keeping the side together, and then adding new faces too.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak won three ground duels and bagged two goals during Newcastle United's midweek win over Nottingham Forest

Magpies Determined to Hold onto Guimaraes

Brazilian's future set to come down to how season ends

Guimaraes is another player that Newcastle desperately want to keep but, much like Isak, his future will be influenced by Newcastle’s fortunes in the final months of the campaign.

The Brazilian midfielder has been one of the standout players for the Champions League qualification-chasers, and his performances have caught the attention of Premier League title-holders Manchester City.

Like Isak, Guimaraes is driven by his ambition to play at the highest level - but there are other members within the team who can show more patience at this period of their career.

Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento are both drawing admiration from other clubs, but sources are insisting that, despite concrete interest that might arise, Newcastle do not plan to let either player go.

Both full-backs are viewed as crucial long-term assets on Tyneside, and there is a will for any speculation about their departures to be put to bed. Both are expected to be integral parts of the squad for the foreseeable future.

The coming months are critical for Newcastle and an FA Cup fifth round tie with Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend is the next hurdle they must get over. In order to stop the growth of further transfer speculation, the club’s focus is on the pitch as they chase the dream of a European adventure.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 28/02/2025.

