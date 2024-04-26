Highlights Alexander Isak is facing up to the prospect of his salary being slashed by 20 per cent as Newcastle United edge towards failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Barcelona and Arsenal have identified the Sweden international as a target ahead of the transfer window reopening in the summer.

Respected journalist Dean Jones understands that Isak is preparing to hold discussions with the Newcastle hierarchy over his contract situation.

Newcastle United star Alexander Isak is set to be hit with a '20 per cent' pay cut as a result of failing to bag a Champions League qualification spot, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the striker is facing a 'test of loyalty' as a number of suitors are looking to offer a route out of St James' Park in the summer.

The Sweden international has become a fan favourite since becoming the most expensive acquisition in the Magpies' history when a £63million deal was agreed with Real Sociedad in August 2022, but Eddie Howe's side are on course to miss out on securing a place in Europe's elite club competition after being unable to meet last term's standards.

Chief executive Darren Eales has conceded that Newcastle may be forced to sell some of their prised assets due to being in serious danger of failing to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, and that has resulted in admirers circling ahead of potentially lodging a bid for Isak.

Isak Wanted by Barcelona and Arsenal Amid Scouting Missions

Barcelona have joined Premier League title-chasers Arsenal in the hunt to acquire Isak when the transfer window reopens for business, according to The Sun, with the La Liga heavyweights identifying Newcastle's marksman as a potential long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

The report suggests that the Blaugrana have been scouting the 24-year-old since Christmas and, having seen him find the back of the net 21 times in all competitions this season, are tempted to test the Magpies' resolve despite being aware that he could cost as much as £90million.

Alexander Isak's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Robert Lewandowski Alexander Isak Robert Lewandowski Shots on target percentage 50.0 35.9 Shot-creating actions 2.70 2.19 Passes into the final third 1.17 0.86 Goals 0.87 0.51 Expected goals 0.81 0.63 Statistics correct as of 23/04/2024

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Barcelona and Arsenal are likely to find it difficult to land Isak in the coming months as Newcastle are desperate to retain his services heading into the 2024/25 campaign, resulting in them potentially being forced to move onto alternative targets.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak has failed to register any shots in just three Premier League outings this season, while his highest tally of six came during Newcastle United's home wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley, along with a 3-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest at St James' Park

Dean Jones - Isak Preparing to Hold Talks with Hierarchy Over Contract Situation

Jones understands that Isak and his teammates are in line to be forced to contend with a 20 per cent decrease in their salary packages if Newcastle fail to seal a place in next season's Champions League, and it will result in him holding talks with the hierarchy about his situation on Tyneside.

Although the respected journalist is aware that the Magpies do not want to offload the £120,000-per-week earner, who still has four years remaining on his agreement, his love for the club will be tested if a suitable offer is tabled during the fast-approaching summer window.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It is not unusual for players to suffer a drop in wages when a team drops out of the Champions League, but that really could have a significant impact at a club like Newcastle in a moment like this. "On the back of the season that Alexander Isak has had from a personal standpoint, he would have reason to feel worthy of a pay rise, but he will see up to 20 per cent of his wages drop in line with the rest of his teammates next season and, as a result, he will also have discussions with the club about his contract. "This is a tricky time for Newcastle because they do not want to lose him but know there is a good chance another club - who are in the Champions League and can offer a pay rise - will come in for him. He loves the club, but it would be a test of loyalty and resolve if an offer does land."

Quartet Considering Whether to Trigger Guimaraes' Release Clause

Isak is not the only Newcastle key man that Arsenal are chasing as they are also considering a summer move for Bruno Guimaraes, according to the Telegraph, but the north Londoners are facing stiff competition from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the Brazil international and are mulling over whether to take advantage of the opportunity to trigger the £100million release clause written into his St James' Park contract when the transfer window reopens.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Manchester City chief Pep Guardiola is eager to win the race for Guimaraes due to seeking a number of upgrades in the middle of the park and preparing for the potential departures of Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva ahead of next season.

