Highlights Newcastle United are expecting Alexander Isak to end speculation over his future by penning a new deal before the Magpies' pre-season schedule gets underway.

The Sweden international has set his sights on remaining on Tyneside despite the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea circling for his signature.

Isak is on course to join Newcastle teammate Bruno Guimaraes in having a release clause written into his contract.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is edging towards securing a major boost as Alexander Isak is on course to sign a new St James' Park contract next month despite being the subject of interest from Premier League rivals during the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Magpies have been forced to come to terms with European qualification being snatched away from them thanks to Manchester United winning the FA Cup, but they have already made inroads in the transfer market by ensuring that Lloyd Kelly will head to Tyneside on a long-term deal after his Bournemouth contract expires.

Talismanic midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is also still on Newcastle's books after admirers opted against triggering the £100million release clause written into his agreement, and Howe is eager for Isak to be among his options when the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign begins with a clash against Southampton.

Magpies Confident Isak Will Pen Fresh Terms

Striker expected to have release clause included in deal

Key personnel behind the scenes at Newcastle believe that Isak is in line to have committed his future to the club by signing a new contract before the pre-season schedule gets underway, according to GMS sources, and it is likely that the fresh terms will be structured similarly to teammate Guimaraes' deal.

The Magpies have been desperate to reward the Sweden international after he grabbed 25 goals in 40 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, but he has been keen to understand whether his current employers' ambition still matches his after dropping out of the Champions League before putting pen-to-paper.

GMS sources have been informed that Isak is expected to have a release clause included in his fresh agreement, like Guimaraes, and he is set to head into the upcoming season as one of the first names on the team-sheet despite facing competition from Callum Wilson for a regular starting berth.

Alexander Isak's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Callum Wilson Alexander Isak Callum Wilson Pass completion percentage 78.1 64.4 Shot-creating actions 2.87 2.00 Key passes 1.08 0.73 Goals 0.84 0.82 Expected goals 0.81 0.80 Statistics correct as of 28/06/2024

The striker still has four years remaining on his current deal, which allows him to pocket £120,000-per-week, but Newcastle have been fearful of his head being turned thanks to a number of Premier League rivals pinpointing him as a summer transfer target after seeing him excel in the English top flight.

Isak has been on the radar of the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, GMS sources have been told, but the Magpies are refusing to entertain the possibility of cashing in and, as a result, have been looking to price him out of a move by setting a price tag which they are confident admirers will not meet.

It appears that a switch to the Emirates Stadium or Stamford Bridge is increasingly unlikely thanks to the contract negotiations at St James' Park, while it emerged that Newcastle are prepared to hold out for more than £115million after Chelsea made an enquiry over the 24-year-old's availability.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak grabbed a brace of goals in five Premier League appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, but he was unable to go on and secure any hat-tricks

Howe Contemplated Sealing Deal for Calvert-Lewin

England international remains on Tyneside giants' radar

GMS sources have learned that Newcastle were seriously considering negotiating a £37million deal for Dominic Calvert-Lewin last week, and they remain interested in luring the Everton striker to Tyneside despite making the decision to end discussions over a move at this stage.

The Magpies have been assessing their options and deliberating whether to dip into the transfer market for a fresh centre forward option due to ongoing speculation over what the future holds for fan favourite Isak, who has been described as 'superb' by St James' Park legend Alan Shearer.

Although Howe has backed away from further talks with Everton, GMS sources recently revealed that Newcastle have refused to rule out the possibility of returning to their Calvert-Lewin pursuit during the latter stages of the summer window if they are unable to sign an alternative target.

