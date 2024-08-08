Highlights Alexander Isak is determined to consider the pros and cons of committing his long-term future to Newcastle United before penning a new deal.

The Magpies have been looking to reward the Sweden international with an improved agreement after making a telling impact on Tyneside.

Newcastle have set their sights on including a release clause in a potential contract as they aim to protect Isak's value.

Newcastle United star Alexander Isak is resisting the temptation to sign a new contract which would result in him becoming one of the highest earners at St James' Park due to being keen to consider the pros and cons of remaining on Tyneside, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Magpies strengthened their attacking options with the addition of William Osula, who has joined from Sheffield United in a deal worth an initial £10million, head coach Eddie Howe has been desperate to keep key men among his options heading into the new Premier League campaign.

Paul Mitchell was installed as Newcastle's sporting director last month, with the hierarchy desperate to fill the void left by the departure of Dan Ashworth to Manchester United, and he has been tasked with leading the recruitment drive alongside internal negotiations over fresh terms.

Isak Set to Continue Assessing His Future

Magpies eager to reward Sweden international with improved terms

Isak has stalled on signing a new contract despite Newcastle being determined to convince him to put pen-to-paper, according to GMS sources, and he will continue assessing whether he wants to commit his long-term future to his current employers despite the opportunity to secure a significant pay rise.

The striker still has four years remaining on his £120,000-per-week agreement at St James' Park, but Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and summer recruit Lloyd Kelly are currently on more lucrative terms, and the Magpies have been keen to reward him for his impressive performances since joining.

GMS sources have been informed that Newcastle want to include a release clause in the potential new deal, with them desperate to protect his value ahead of big-spending admirers coming knocking for his signature, but they have not been able to persuade him to sign on the dotted line.

Alexander Isak's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League during the 2023/24 and 2022/23 campaigns 2023/24 2022/23 Pass completion percentage 78.1 75.8 Shots on target percentage 50.0 46.9 Shot-creating actions 2.87 2.90 Shots 2.87 2.90 Goals 0.84 0.59 Expected goals 0.81 0.49 Statistics correct as of 08/08/2024

The Magpies insisted that Chelsea would have to pay more than £150million if they wanted to land the Sweden international when they showed interest during the early stages of the summer transfer window, while they are also desperate to avoid losing Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon ahead of potentially being the subject of offers.

Tying Isak down to a fresh contract would result in Newcastle having more power as they aim to keep him on their books for the foreseeable future, but they have been forced to remain patient after GMS sources recently revealed that he was initially expected to reach an agreement before returning for pre-season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak has found the back of the net 35 times over the course of 67 outings for Newcastle United, while he has registered an additional five assists along the way

Howe Aiming to Show Ambition with Guehi Swoop

Crystal Palace defender firmly in St James' Park key figures' sights

GMS sources have been told that Newcastle are hopeful of landing Crystal Palace central defender Marc Guehi as they are aware that his arrival would send out a huge statement of intent a matter of months after being deprived of European qualification thanks to Manchester United winning the FA Cup.

The Magpies have been hoping to unveil the England international as their latest signing before the weekend, having edged to within touching distance of rubber-stamping a deal worth more than £60million, but they still have work to do as they look to lure him away from their Premier League rivals.

Guehi has made 111 appearances for Crystal Palace, having become one of the first names on the team sheet since joining from Chelsea, but Howe is eager to acquire the central defender due to being forced to contend with the likes of Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles still being on the treatment table for a number of months.

