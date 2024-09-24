Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron is on course to explore the possibility of completing a move to Major League Soccer or the big-spending Saudi Pro League when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year after failing to work his way into the forefront of boss Eddie Howe's long-term plans at St James' Park, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Magpies were forced to sanction departures ahead of the season getting underway due to fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, leading to Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh being shipped out for a combined total of £65million, the Paraguay international remained on Tyneside beyond last month's deadline.

But Almiron has been limited to just 63 minutes of action in all competitions this term, having found himself behind the likes of fellow wingers Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy in the pecking order, resulting in Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell being open to proposals in the early stages of 2025.

Almiron Set to Look at Possible Destinations

Paraguay international could quit Magpies during winter window

Almiron is expected to explore potential options in the United States and Saudi Arabia as he looks to embark on a fresh challenge after being starved of game time at Newcastle, according to GMS sources, and sealing his departure during the winter transfer window is a serious possibility.

The Magpies are aware that they are running out of time to recoup some cash for the 30-year-old's services as he is poised to enter the final 18 months of his contract in January, which allows him to pocket £60,000-per-week and includes a £60million release clause, and he is not keen on being forced to contend with lengthy spells on the bench.

GMS sources have been informed that Almiron's preference would be to return to the United States if the opportunity arises, having previously shone in MLS for Atlanta United, and a winter switch would allow him to move into fresh surroundings ahead of the new season getting underway in February.

Miguel Almiron's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Jacob Murphy Miguel Almiron Jacob Murphy Pass completion percentage 79.8 64.6 Shot-creating actions 2.79 2.94 Shots 1.82 1.79 Key passes 1.03 1.29 Shots on target 0.57 0.53 Goals 0.17 0.14 Statistics correct as of 24/09/2024

The Magpies forked out £21million for the wide man in January 2019, resulting in him becoming the most expensive acquisition in their history, and he has gone on to make himself a fans' favourite at St James' Park thanks to his energetic performances and tireless work rate on the pitch.

Although Almiron would be interested in moving back to the United States for the next chapter in his career, GMS sources have learned that he will entertain heading to Saudi Arabia - where a more lucrative contract would be on offer - but he must wait to understand exactly what is on the table.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Miguel Almiron averaged a goal every 243 minutes during his final Major League Soccer season in 2018, while he also created 17 big chances along the way

Howe Does Not Have Plans Involving Almiron

Tactician was certain winger would depart during summer

GMS sources have been told that there is little chance of Almiron having a long-term future in his current surroundings as Howe did not involve him in serious plans for the campaign due to initially expecting him to move onto pastures new while the summer transfer window was open for business.

Although the South American made 45 appearances in a Newcastle shirt last term, contributing five goals and three assists along the way, his hopes of reestablishing himself as one of the first names on the team sheet appear to have come to an end, and he is having to look at potential destinations.

Howe is happy to use Almiron as a squad player if he remains on Tyneside for the entirety of the season, GMS sources understand, but his minutes on the pitch will be limited after the Magpies failed in their attempts to get him off the wage bill when they had the opportunity a matter of weeks ago.

GMS sources recently revealed that Saudi dealmakers were keeping tabs on the former Lanus man's situation during the early stages of the campaign after seeing a move to Charlotte FC collapse, but he ended up remaining on Newcastle's books as a last-minute switch was not negotiated.

