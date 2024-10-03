Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has received a significant boost in his hopes of beating fellow suitors to the signing of Jonathan David as St James' Park has been pinpointed as one of the more likely landing spots for the Lille star if he embarks on a fresh challenge in 2025, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Magpies bolstered their attacking options by completing the £15million capture of William Osula following Sheffield United's relegation to the Championship, sporting director Paul Mitchell has remained in the market for further reinforcements in the final third as preparations are made for upcoming transfer windows.

Alexander Isak has made himself one of the first names on the team sheet when fully fit, but he is on course to be unavailable until after the international break due to suffering a broken toe during the win at Wolverhampton Wanderers last month, and Howe is desperate to ensure he has enough firepower to deal with similar situations in the future.

Magpies' David Interest Refusing to Go Away

Canada international's chances of moving to Premier League rising

Newcastle have remained admirers of David after initially contemplating whether to attempt to lure him away from Lille during the summer, according to GMS sources, and the Tyneside giants are considered to be among the frontunners to secure his signature if he heads to the Premier League for the first time in his career.

The striker is on track to be available as a free agent in less than 12 months' time as his contract - which allows him to pocket just shy of £27,000-per-week - is due to expire at the end of June, resulting in the Magpies eyeing an opportunity to land prolific competition for Isak without having to splash the cash.

GMS sources have been informed that the chances of David quitting Lille for the English top flight have increased following the closure of the transfer window in August, and Newcastle are waiting in the wings to pounce after seeing him make a productive start to the campaign and bag a winning goal against Real Madrid in the Champions League earlier this week.

Jonathan David's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Alexander Isak Jonathan David Alexander Isak Shots 2.68 2.44 Shot-creating actions 2.44 2.44 Shots on target 1.71 0.44 Goals 1.22 0.22 Key passes 0.98 0.89 Expected goals 0.71 0.33 Statistics correct as of 03/10/2024

Although the Canada international's current employers were holding out for up to £42million during the summer, the Magpies are aware that they will be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement when he enters the final six months of his deal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy at the turn of the year.

Newcastle may also look to tempt Ligue 1 outfit Lille into accepting a cut-price bid which would allow David to head to Tyneside midway through the season, while GMS sources have learned that previous Premier League suitors have refused to rule out the possibility of making a U-turn and reigniting their interest if his productive form continues.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonathan David has got his name on the scoresheet 129 times over the course of 278 appearances during his senior club career

Rivals Had Concerns Over David's Capabilities

Manchester United and West Ham turned down move for frontman

GMS sources have been told that Newcastle could profit from a number of clubs being unconvinced that David is capable of cutting it at the very top level when he was touted during the summer, with domestic rivals Manchester United being among those to snub the opportunity to pounce.

Although managers and sporting directors had concerns over 24-year-old's ability to produce the goods in the Premier League, he has attempted to silence the doubters by finding the back of the net eight times and recording a further two assists over the course of 12 appearances this season.

In a significant boost for Newcastle, GMS sources understand that West Ham United are unlikely to provide competition for David's services as they ended up landing Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund when they turned down the chance to raid Lille and also attempted to secure Aston Villa frontman Jhon Duran.

Related Exclusive: Newcastle 'Set to Prioritise New Deal' for £120m Star Newcastle United have made negotiating a new contract with Alexander Isak a priority for the coming weeks

GMS sources recently revealed that the former Gent marksman was being tracked by five Premier League sides during the early stages of the summer transfer window, with Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea joining the Hammers and Manchester United in monitoring his situation, but Newcastle are at the front of the queue at this stage.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt