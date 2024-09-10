Arsenal target Alexander Isak has not edged closer to agreeing a new contract at Newcastle United despite boss Eddie Howe and the St James' Park hierarchy being eager to reward him with fresh terms ahead of their domestic rivals potentially reigniting their interest when the transfer window reopens, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Magpies were forced to cash in on the likes of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh for a combined fee of £65million to alleviate fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, the Tyneside giants succeeded in ensuring key men remained on their books.

There has been friction behind the scenes in the aftermath of the summer transfer window slamming shut, leading to sporting director Paul Mitchell mulling over whether to quit just two months after his arrival due to a rift with Howe, but Newcastle have remained intent on tying Isak down to fresh terms.

Magpies Playing Waiting Game in Isak Talks

Tyneside giants not on verge of announcing breakthrough

Newcastle are being forced to remain patient in their attempts to convince Isak to sign an extended contract as they are not close to finding an agreement, according to GMS sources, and there is a possibility that Arsenal will head to the negotiating table in 2025 if progress is not made behind the scenes.

The striker still has just shy of four years remaining on his current deal, which allows him to pocket £120,000-per-week at St James' Park, but the Magpies have been determined to hand him improved terms after seeing him seamlessly adjust to the rigours of the Premier League since his arrival.

GMS sources have been informed that Newcastle are planning to reward Isak with a pay rise and are eager to include a release clause in the new contract, after negotiating similar terms with Bruno Guimaraes, but the announcement of him following in his teammate's footsteps by putting pen-to-paper is not imminent at this stage.

Alexander Isak's season-by-season record at Newcastle United 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25 Appearances 27 40 4 Goals 10 25 1 Assists 3 2 1 Yellow cards 3 1 0 Sent off 0 0 0 Statistics correct as of 10/09/2024

The Sweden international became the Magpies' club-record signing when he completed a £63million switch from La Liga outfit Real Sociedad in August 2022, and he has gone on to make himself one of the first names on the team sheet after profiting from Callum Wilson's injury problems.

Isak remains happy in his current surroundings, GMS sources have learned, resulting in Newcastle not being concerned by their inability to tie him down to a new contract in the midst of comments by Mitchell about the transfer policy rattling key figures that have been working behind the scenes for a prolonged period.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak averaged a goal every 108 minutes in the Premier League last season, with him having a 27 per cent conversion rate

Gunners Continue Monitoring Isak's Situation

North Londoners ready to pounce if striker becomes available

GMS sources have been told that Premier League title-chasers Arsenal are prepared to test Newcastle's resolve if there are any indications that Isak is available next year as the north Londoners remain keen on getting the deal over the line after showing interest during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has found the back of the net 32 times over the course of 55 top flight appearances for the Magpies, with his latest strike coming in the 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur before the international break, and his prolific form has resulted in the Gunners continuing to keep tabs on his situation.

Although Arsenal are threatening to pounce if Newcastle do not make a breakthrough in discussions, GMS sources understand that Spurs will not join their arch-rivals in upping the ante in their pursuit as their decision to turn their attentions towards landing Dominic Solanke has resulted in them no longer being in the market for a frontman.

Related Newcastle ‘Eyeing’ Denzel Dumfries for January Newcastle United could target Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries in the January transfer window.

Despite being linked with leaving St James' Park for the vacant England job, Howe is trying to focus on getting his side back into the Champions League at the same time as being forced to contend with a small degree of instability around the club thanks to Mitchell showing unhappiness in his role.

Newcastle's attempts to persuade Isak to sign on the dotted line is an ongoing process, and GMS sources recently revealed that the former Borussia Dortmund marksman has been stalling on penning a new contract due to being keen to assess whether he sees his long-term future on Tyneside.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Sofascore