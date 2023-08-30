Newcastle United could now make a ‘surprise’ move for an attacking midfielder at St James’ Park, and journalist Dean Jones provides the details to GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies have done some impressive business so far in the transfer window, but they might not be done just yet.

Newcastle United transfer news - Latest

So far in the summer transfer window, Newcastle have secured the signings of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall, and Yankuba Minteh. After qualifying for the Champions League last season, it was imperative that Eddie Howe added to his squad due to the hectic fixture schedule that comes with playing in Europe. The North East club have got their transfer dealings sorted fairly earlier on in the window, but it’s always difficult to turn down a bargain on the final few days before deadline day.

Howe revealed shortly before they completed the signing of Hall that they were unlikely to bring in a new addition after that, unless his squad was hit by an injury. He said: "If we do bring a player [Hall] in that will be our transfer business concluded, unless there are injuries within the squad." However, the Magpies threw away a one goal lead to 10-man Liverpool last weekend and also failed to beat Manchester City, so Newcastle might be considering a late move if the price is right.

That’s certainly a view shared by journalist Jones, who confirms that Newcastle could look to strengthen in one position before the window slams shut on Friday.

What has Jones said about Newcastle?

Jones has suggested that Newcastle could look to bring in a number 10 during the last few days of the window. The journalist adds that it would be a bit of a surprise considering the players in their squad, and it won’t be a guarantee that they get a deal done.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I checked this out with a couple of good Newcastle contacts, and it seems to me that a number 10 is the most likely one if they actually get something done. So, it's probably a little bit of a surprise considering when you look at the squad overall. But yeah, that's where I'm told they are likely to look anywhere at all this stage. It's not a guarantee that they do."

Newcastle United - Summer Signings Fee Harvey Barnes - Leicester City £39m Sandro Tonali - AC Milan £55m Yankuba Minteh - Odense Boldklub Undisclosed Tino Livramento - Southampton £32m Lewis Hall - Chelsea Loan All fees via Sky Sports

What’s next for Newcastle?

Central defender Sven Botman recently suffered an ankle injury, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn’t expect Newcastle to sign a centre-back before the window closes. Journalist Paul Brown has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are interested in PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko. The Belgian youngster predominantly plays on the right-hand side of attack, which would give Howe more cover for Miguel Almiron. The likes of Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon could fill in at right wing, but both players are more accustomed to playing on the other flank. It’s unlikely to be a busy few days for Newcastle in the market, but maybe we could see one more addition sign on the dotted line.