Newcastle United are still looking to sign an attacking player this winter, with various right-wing solutions lined up to bolster their ranks - and Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT's latest Market Madness podcast episode that one name to watch could be Galatasaray star Baris Alper Yilmaz, with the Turkish star being 'mooted' for a move to Tyneside.

Newcastle's chase for a right-winger has been no big secret this winter. Stars such as Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo have been linked from Brentford and Bournemouth respectively, albeit for fees in the region of £50million - and with Miguel Almiron set for a return to MLS outfit Atlanta United, there is a huge need to bring in an alternative star.

Jones: Baris Alper Yilmaz 'a Good Fit' For Newcastle

The Magpies are in desperate need of a right-winger

As a result, Jones has stated that Yilmaz could be in their sights. The Galatasaray star has been electric this season, scoring 10 goals in just 19 Super Lig games with Gala top of the table by six points, and that has reportedly attracted attention from Newcastle.

Baris Alper Yilmaz's Super Lig statistics - Galatasaray squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 =1st Goals 10 2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.9 12th Shots Per Game 2.6 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.8 2nd Match rating 7.39 3rd

Eddie Howe will know that he needs to sign a new star in that role and with that in mind, Jones said on the 'Market Madness' podcast that, whilst Yilmaz wouldn't necessarily be an 'exciting signing', he would be a good fit on Tyneside. Jones said:

"I spoke to someone this morning about this. I said, 'what potentially exciting signings could we see at Newcastle coming up?'. "One that I think we should be looking for is [Baris Alper] Yilmaz at Galatasaray, and this has been mooted already. Not hugely, but he has been linked. "He's 24, can play on both flanks. In terms of profile I think that he's a good fit. He's not necessarily one of those really exciting ones. "Is he going to send waves throughout the fan base? Probably not, but he's also not necessarily as easy to get as you might believe."

Forming a good relationship with striker Victor Osimhen, 6 ft 1 Yilmaz has been a revelation in Turkey this season, and at the age of just 24, he's on the up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Yilmaz has 20 top-flight goals in 98 outings for Galatasaray.

24 caps for Turkey, including two goals, has shown that he's adaptable at international level and if the Magpies can't land Mbeumo or Semenyo, Yilmaz would not be a bad alternative.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 22-01-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.