Newcastle United have been handed a significant boost a matter of days before competing in the Carabao Cup final as they have received assurances that talisman Arsenal target Bruno Guimaraes is not on course to agitate for a move away from St James' Park during the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe, who is eager to end the Tyneside giants' lengthy wait for silverware when his side face Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday, is already making plans for the upcoming transfer window and is in line to have his budget boosted by £20million thanks to Lloyd Kelly having an obligation to stay at Juventus at the end of his loan deal.

The central defender and Miguel Almiron were among the high-profile mid-season departures from Newcastle, with the latter sealing a return to Major League Soccer outfit Atlanta United for £8million, but there is determination to ensure that Guimaraes does not follow them through the exit door in the coming months.

Magpies Not Worried by Interest in Guimaraes

Captain has been gaining admiration from domestic counterparts

Influential figures at Newcastle have been reassured that Guimaraes is not actively pushing to embark on a fresh challenge ahead of next season, according to GMS sources, leading to there being a lack of concern after it has emerged that Premier League rivals Arsenal are keen to acquire his services.

Although the Gunners and other suitors had an opportunity to activate a £100million release clause written into the Magpies captain's contract before the end of June last year, he ended up remaining on Tyneside and has continued being among the first names on the team sheet as Howe's side go in search of adding to the trophy cabinet.

GMS sources have been informed that Guimaraes is fully focused on attempting to end Newcastle's 70-year silverware drought this weekend, having grabbed the winning goal against West Ham United earlier this week, instead of allowing himself to become distracted by fresh links to Arsenal as preparations are made for the summer transfer window.

The Magpies are in a strong negotiating position ahead of the Gunners and any other admirers entering discussions over a move as the Brazil international still has three years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £200,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, meaning they do not have a desperate need to cash in.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have had an eye on Guimaraes as well, GMS sources have learned, but Newcastle's confidence in keeping him on board has risen thanks to it becoming clear that he is not in line to put pressure on key decision-makers to allow him to quit for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Guimaraes has been averaging 3.8 ball recoveries and 1.2 shots per outing in the Carabao Cup this season

Guimaraes Determined to Help Howe Succeed

Brazil international enjoys playing under tactician at St James' Park

GMS sources have been told that Guimaraes is satisfied with the progress being made at Newcastle, with them currently battling for Champions League qualification and seeking Carabao Cup glory, while he enjoys playing under Howe and is driven to help him succeed in the St James' Park dugout.

The 27-year-old midfielder - who has been described by the former Bournemouth boss as 'unbelievable' - is adamant that the Magpies will continue showing ambition regardless of whether they overcome Liverpool in Sunday's final, and that is resulting in him not being eager to move onto pastures new in the summer.

Guimaraes has a strong bond with the Newcastle fanbase and previously indicated that this would be a key season, GMS sources understand, while his priority is to win trophies and deliver Champions League action on Tyneside instead of winning competitions with a domestic counterpart thanks to his relationship with his current employers.

Howe is keen to bolster his squad rather than letting key men depart, and GMS sources recently revealed that Morgan Gibbs-White has been identified as an ideal target as the Nottingham Forest playmaker fits the profile of attacking midfielder being sought by the Magpies ahead of next season.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 14/03/2025

