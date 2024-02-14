Highlights Newcastle United talisman Bruno Guimaraes has stopped short of agitating for a summer move despite being targeted by the likes of Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazil international's suitors could take advantage of a £100million release clause inserted into his contract.

Transfer insider Dean Jones understands that there is growing confidence that Guimaraes could leave St James' Park ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes 'might be gettable' for suitors when the summer window opens for business, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why boss Eddie Howe could be open to cashing in at St James' Park.

The Magpies fought off competition from Arsenal, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain as they lured the Brazil international to Tyneside after a £40million deal was agreed with Lyon in January 2022, and he has gone on to become one of the first names on the team sheet.

Guimaraes took his tally of goals up to three for the season as he found the back of the net twice in Newcastle's victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend, and his performances are being monitored by interested parties as they mull over whether to pounce in the coming months.

Guimaraes not pleading to be allowed to leave Magpies

Guimaraes has refused to agitate for a move since his arrival at Newcastle, according to i News, and he has given his current employers renewed hope of being able to keep him on board beyond the end of the campaign as he has not been looking to hold conversations with Howe or members of the hierarchy over a way out of St James' Park.

The report suggests that the defensive midfielder is hugely ambitious, having won an Olympic gold medal and silverware in his homeland earlier in his career, and he is keen to end the Magpies' lengthy trophy drought instead of embarking on a fresh challenge ahead of the 2024/25 season.

But Guimaraes' future has been thrown into doubt as chief executive Darren Eales has conceded that Newcastle may need to offload some of their key men in order to ensure they comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, and suitors have identified the summer as a potential window of opportunity to strike a deal as he is the club's highest earner.

Newcastle United's highest earners Bruno Guimaraes £160,000-per-week Kieran Trippier £120,000-per-week Alexander Isak £120,000-per-week Matt Targett £100,000-per-week Sven Botman £90,000-per-week Figures according to Capology - Correct as of 13/2/2024

It is understood that reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG are confident of being able to lure the 26-year-old away from the Magpies in the summer as they have held discussions with his advisors and are considering whether to take advantage of a £100million release clause written into his St James' Park deal as they aim to steal a march on fellow suitors Real Madrid.

Interest in Guimaraes is not only coming from overseas as Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City launched enquiries over his availability last summer, although it is unclear whether they will be prepared to get involved in a potential bidding war.

Respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the South American requested for a release clause to be inserted into his contract as it means that Newcastle cannot price him out of a move if he is keen to head in a different direction, but he remains happy on Tyneside.

Dean Jones - There is growing confidence that Guimaraes could leave Newcastle

Having held discussions with a number of his contacts, Jones understands that there is increasing confidence that Guimaraes' days in a Newcastle shirt may be numbered, which will come as worrying news to supporters as they look for their side to become Champions League regulars.

The reputable journalist believes that it will be difficult for the Magpies to turn down a lucrative offer due to their well-documented fears of breaching spending rules, while the former Club Athletico Paranaense talisman's determination to win trophies could also have an impact on Howe's decision-making in the summer.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I've spoken to a few reporters who seem to think that he might be gettable. I don't know if that is more in line with his own personal ambitions or the fact that he is going to be worth a lot of money and, if it lands, it is going to be hard to say no. "But, as a Newcastle fan, you would not want to lose this guy. He is the catalyst for some big moments when he really fancies it."

Howe considering summer move for Bournemouth duo

Newcastle are considering whether to attempt to land Lloyd Kelly in the summer, according to MailOnline, and his Bournemouth teammate Philip Billing has also emerged as a £15million target after Howe has put plans in place ahead of Joelinton's potential departure.

The report suggests that the Magpies are not the only admirers of Kelly as he is on course to become a free agent due to entering the final six months of his £30,000-per-week deal at the turn of the year, leading to Ligue 1 outfit Monaco and Bundesliga high-flyers Stuttgart making proposals as they attempt to convince him to embark on a fresh challenge away from his homeland.

Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, AC Milan and Juventus are also among the sides keeping tabs on the defender's situation, and he has given his Premier League suitors a boost as he is not prepared to rush into signing a pre-contract agreement despite being able to hold face-to-face discussions with clubs outside of England.

Bournemouth beat the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Southampton to Kelly's signature when they wrapped up a £13million deal with Championship side Bristol City in May 2019, but they have struggled in their attempts to persuade him to commit his long-term future to the south coast outfit.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham have continued monitoring the 25-year-old despite AC Milan and Juventus opening discussions with his representatives as they look to steal a march on other suitors, while his current employers are still hoping to tie him down to a fresh contract.