Highlights Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes could be the 'most likely' big exit at St. James' Park during the 2024 summer transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT sources indicate that a Premier League move for the 26-year-old is unlikely, given the cost of his £100m release clause.

However, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid could open up as options for Guimaraes' next destination.

The Magpies are hoping to keep hold of their top talent during the upcoming market but are under pressure to remain compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Eddie Howe's side have suffered a spate of injuries and suspensions throughout the 2023/24 campaign and a successive top-four finish, with subsequent qualification for the Champions League, is now near-impossible. Guimaraes could look for a move elsewhere as he looks to win regular honours.

Guimaraes viewed as Newcastle's 'most likely' exit

A Premier League move is unlikely

According to GMS sources, Guimaraes is becoming viewed as the big name who is 'most likely' to leave Newcastle if a big name is to exit this summer. The Magpies are under pressure to remain compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules and may have to sanction a big-name departure this summer. Everton and Nottingham Forest have already received points deductions for breaking the regulations.

Guimaraes has a £100m release clause in his contract with Newcastle, in which co-owner Amanda Staveley personally intervened to get over the line. However, GMS sources understand that this fee means he is out of reach for almost every Premier League club. The likes of Chelsea and Manchester City, who could afford him, aren't currently interested, whilst other top clubs simply can't afford to part with that amount of money.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guimaraes ranks in the top 4% of midfielder's across Europe's big five leagues, as well as the Champions League and Europa League, for successful take-ons per 90 minutes (1.68) over the last 365 days.

Newcastle don't want to lose Guimaraes and are eager to keep hold of their star midfielder, hoping that he will be in the right frame of mind to go again next season, after a disappointing follow-up campaign to last term's fourth-placed Premier League finish and Carabao Cup final appearance. But our sources indicate there also has to be some 'realism' around their situation, hinting that a big departure could be imminent.

Bruno Guimaraes - vs 2023/24 Premier League Newcastle squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.18 =1st Long balls per game 3.6 2nd Key passes per game 1.5 2nd Tackles per game 2 2nd Fouled per game 3 1st

Guimaraes attracting European interest

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have been linked with a move

GMS sources indicate that Guimaraes, dubbed as 'unbelievable' by Eddie Howe, is being scouted by Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. The European giants have been described as the only two realistic destinations for the 26-year-old.

Guimaraes is desperate to win trophies and could almost guarantee major honours at both PSG and Madrid, who both regularly compete at the top of their domestic leagues and in the latter stages of the Champions League. The Brazil international has a Copa America to focus on this summer, but his future will remain a hot topic of debate heading into the transfer window.

