Highlights Newcastle United centre forward Callum Wilson may be handed a route to the Saudi Pro League as he edges towards leaving Tyneside.

The England international is being forced to assess his options as the Magpies need to sanction departures in order to comply with spending rules.

Wilson is in line to quit St James' Park despite West Ham United cooling their interest during the early stages of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United star Callum Wilson is expected to bring the curtain down on his St James' Park career during the remainder of the summer transfer window and could become the latest Premier League big-name to secure a lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Lloyd Kelly became the Magpies' first recruit as preparations are made for the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign, thanks to the defender penning a long-term deal to join when his Bournemouth agreement expires at the end of the month, boss Eddie Howe is also in line to see members of last season's squad depart.

Co-owner Amanda Staveley has joined other key personnel behind the scenes in looking at who to offload in the coming days as Newcastle need to sanction exits in order to ensure they avoid following in domestic rivals Everton and Nottingham Forest's footsteps by breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Wilson Expected to Leave Magpies Despite West Ham Decision

Saudi Arabia on course to become possible destination

Wilson remains likely to leave Newcastle ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on August 30, according to GMS sources, and there is a possibility of him being the subject of an offer from the big-spending Saudi Pro League after West Ham United have cooled their interest.

The striker only has 12 months remaining on his St James' Park contract, which allows him to pocket £110,000-per-week, and he is among the names on the Magpies' books that could be allowed to embark on a fresh challenge as they look to generate cash and comply with spending regulations.

GMS sources have been informed that it remains unclear whether Wilson would be interested in heading to Saudi Arabia, but it is believed that a pathway to the Middle East will open up after he has been forced to deal with stiff competition from Alexander Isak for a regular starting berth at Newcastle.

Callum Wilson's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Alexander Isak Callum Wilson Alexander Isak Shots 3.00 2.87 Shots on target 1.64 1.43 Goals 0.82 0.84 Expected goals 0.80 0.81 Key passes 0.73 1.08 Statistics correct as of 26/06/2024

Although the England international is highly-regarded behind the scenes and has been described as 'incredible' by Howe, he is being forced to explore fresh options after West Ham have opted against testing his current employers' resolve with a bid during the early stages of head coach Julen Lopetegui's tenure at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have turned their attentions elsewhere as there are fears that Wilson would miss extensive spells due to his injury record, GMS sources have learned, and they are desperate to recruit a frontman who is more reliable in terms of availability over the course of a Premier League campaign.

Despite being a fans' favourite on Tyneside since his £20million move from Bournemouth in September 2020, the 32-year-old appears likely to have already made his final appearance in a Newcastle shirt and there is a possibility that he will not be among Howe's options for the clash with Southampton on the opening weekend of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Callum Wilson has found the back of the net 48 times in a Newcastle United shirt, while he has also chalked up a further 11 assists over the course of 108 outings

Howe Could Revisit Negotiations Over Calvert-Lewin

England international may be subject of late bid

GMS sources have been told that Newcastle could reignite their interest in Everton marksman Dominic Calvert-Lewin during the latter stages of the summer transfer window as they remain in the hunt to recruit a new centre forward despite being open to sanctioning Wilson's departure.

The Magpies have been unwilling to meet the Toffees' lofty demands for the 27-year-old as he only has 12 months remaining on his £120,000-per-week contract at Goodison Park, and Howe is aware that there is a possibility of pouncing without having to pay a fee if he ends up becoming a free agent at the end of the forthcoming season.

Newcastle only value Calvert-Lewin in the region of £25million despite being described as 'outstanding' by Everton boss Sean Dyche, but GMS sources understand that it is plausible that his admirers could return to the negotiating table if they are unable to make any progress when holding discussions over alternative targets.

Related Chelsea Make Enquiry for Newcastle Forward Alexander Isak Alexander Isak has been one of the Premier League's best strikers over the past two seasons and Chelsea have concrete interest

GMS sources recently revealed that Dominic Solanke is also on the Tyneside giants' radar, and initial contacts have been made with Premier League rivals Bournemouth in an attempt to discover whether a switch to St James' Park would be possible ahead of the new campaign getting underway.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt