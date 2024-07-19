Highlights Newcastle United are worried that Bruno Guimaraes will look to join Manchester City if the reigning Premier League champions make an offer.

The Magpies are not certain that the Brazil international will remain in his current surroundings despite his release clause expiring.

Manchester City have not ruled out the possibility of testing Newcastle's resolve with a lucrative bid ahead of the transfer deadline.

Newcastle United have remained fearful of Manchester City luring Bruno Guimaraes away from St James' Park despite the reigning Premier League champions opting against taking advantage of the opportunity to trigger a release clause earlier in the transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Magpies have already allowed the likes of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to head through the exit door due to needing to sanction departures ahead of June 30 to avoid breaching profit and sustainability rules, but there could be further outgoings as the new season draws closer.

Although Paul Mitchell has been tasked with overseeing Newcastle's transfer business after being appointed as their new sporting director earlier this month, there is uncertainty over whether the Tyneside giants will be able to convince key men to stay on board after missing out on European qualification.

Magpies Fearful of Guimaraes Offer Landing

Brazil international thought to be keen on joining Manchester City

Newcastle continue to have some concerns over whether a bid will be lodged for Guimaraes as Manchester City have been contemplating a move for him, according to GMS sources, and there is confidence that he would be keen on completing a switch to the Etihad Stadium if the possibility arises.

The Brazil international has been a key part of Howe's plans since his arrival from Lyon, resulting in him making 107 appearances for the Magpies, but there are ongoing doubts over whether they will be able to persuade him to remain in his current surroundings if Sky Blues chief Pep Guardiola comes knocking.

GMS sources close to Manchester City have insisted that an offer for Guimaraes cannot be ruled out, despite choosing not to trigger the £100million release clause written into his Newcastle contract before it expired, but a potential proposal would fall short of a nine-figure sum.

How Bruno Guimaraes compared to his Newcastle United teammates during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign Output Squad rank Average passes per game 61.2 =1st Long passes per game 3.50 2nd Tackles per game 2.40 1st Key passes per game 1.70 2nd Shots per game 1.30 =5th Statistics correct as of 19/07/2024

It is understood that the defensive midfielder's suitors were never keen on forking out such a considerable fee despite previously being described as 'exceptional' by Guardiola, but their interest has refused to go away and they have been exploring the potential of striking a deal before possibly heading to the negotiating table.

Newcastle are aware that Guimaraes has lofty ambitions for his career, GMS sources have been told, and Manchester City have refused to rule out the possibility of testing their domestic rivals' resolve in an attempt to gauge what type of reaction they get from their transfer target.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Guimaraes is the highest-paid player on Newcastle United's books, thanks to being on a contract which allows him to pocket £160,000-per-week

Howe Uncertainty Could Influence Guimaraes

Defensive midfielder may consider proposals if head coach departs

In a significant twist, GMS sources have learned that fresh uncertainty over whether Howe will remain in the Newcastle hot-seat could lead to Guimaraes considering offers that come his way, making it even more vital for the hierarchy to fend off interest from the Football Association to appoint him as Gareth Southgate's successor at the England helm.

Although the Magpies are desperate to hold onto the former Bournemouth boss, with chief executive Darren Eales insisting that the club will fight to retain his services if an approach is made, they realise that there is a serious possibility of him being selected as the leading candidate to take charge of the Three Lions.

GMS sources understand that Guimaraes will evaluate his own future and mull over whether it is the right time to embark on a fresh challenge if he is left in any doubt over how the future is looking at St James' Park, resulting in Manchester City monitoring the situation with serious intent.

Newcastle have succeeded in keeping the 26-year-old on board since the transfer window reopened last month, but GMS recently reported that his head could be turned if an interested party competing in the upcoming campaign's Champions League and challenging for regular silverware tables an offer.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and Capology